Arkansas covid hospitalizations fall for 3rd day in a row; deaths up by 11

The number of covid-19 patients in Arkansas hospitals continued falling Monday to levels not seen since before the omicron variant arrived in the state, although the numbers who were on ventilators and in intensive care both rose slightly.

Continuing a recent downward trend, the state's death toll from the virus rose by 11, the smallest increase in two weeks.

The state's count of cases grew by 322, which was larger by 12 than the increase a day earlier but smaller by 236 than the one the previous Monday.

Dropping for the third day in a row, the number of covid-19 patients in the state's hospitals fell by seven, to 329, its lowest level since Nov. 21.

After falling the previous two days, the number on ventilators rose by three, to 59.

The number in intensive care, which also fell the previous two days, rose by two, to 114.

The increase in deaths brought the state's toll to 10,724.

Health Department spokeswoman Danyelle McNeill said nine of the deaths reported Monday happened within the past month.

Of the others, one occurred in January and the other was in early February, she said.

The average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell to 507, its lowest level since the week ending Nov. 29.

With recoveries and deaths outpacing new cases, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 336, to 3,001, the smallest total since June 25.

During a surge of infections from the omicron variant, the number of virus patients in the state's hospitals peaked at an all-time high of 1,819 on Jan. 26.

After a surge last summer caused by the delta variant, the lowest the number fell to was 276 on Nov. 16.