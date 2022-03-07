Asylum seekers struggle to find U.S. medical aid

SAN DIEGO -- With Mexico's already struggling medical system further hamstrung by covid-19, asylum-seekers who are waiting for the United States to begin processing them have turned to Refugee Health Alliance for help with conditions both chronic and acute.

For the most urgent or severe, the doctors there refer the patient to attorneys to request special permission to enter the United States based on a serious medical need -- a process known as humanitarian parole.

Customs and Border Protection officials at the San Ysidro Port of Entry have denied the majority of their requests, even for urgent medical cases involving children, according to Al Otro Lado, a legal services nonprofit that partners with the clinic to make the requests.

"Who is reviewing these cases? Who's making these decisions?" said Dr. Hannah Janeway, a Los Angeles-based emergency room doctor.

Border Protection officials did not respond to a request for comment or questions from the Union-Tribune about the humanitarian parole process. When asked about specific cases in the past, the agency has said that it cannot comment on individual requests and has declined further comment on the issue.

Under the Trump-era Title 42 policy, asylum processing has been closed at ports of entry, and officials have often expelled asylum-seekers who cross between ports without giving the migrants an opportunity to request protection.

Since then, humanitarian parole has been the only way to ask permission for an asylum-seeker to enter the United States. In that time, Al Otro Lado has sent 185 requests for humanitarian parole, according to attorney Ginger Cline. About 66 percent were denied, 24 percent were approved and the rest are still pending.

The agency has an especially high rate of denials for Haitian cases that the organization has submitted. Cline recalled submitting three similar cases for children with cerebral palsy who needed urgent medical attention. Two of the three were allowed into the United States. The one who was turned away was Haitian.

"I have been unable to discern any reason why the Haitian child with cerebral palsy was denied," Cline said. "They don't provide us any reasoning for the denials or for cases that were approved -- and I have asked."

When Cline got a congressional staffer's help in inquiring about the Haitian child's case, she was told that humanitarian parole is discretionary, and there's no appeal process.

Cline said that her organization spends a lot of time trying to identify which cases are vulnerable enough that they might have a chance. But that filtering is difficult without clear guidance from Border Protection officials about whom the agency will accept.

Dr. Psyche Calderon, co-director of the Refugee Health Alliance Clinic, said that in terms of urgent and complex cases among pediatric patients, the clinic's doctors commonly see children with cancer, growth issues, sickle cell anemia, severe autism, congenital heart issues, pulmonary fibrosis and epilepsy.

Many of these cases require close monitoring by pediatric specialists, she said. But in Mexico's health system, which has a combination of public and private hospitals, it is very difficult to find that kind of doctor without having work-provided insurance to see private physicians.

"Mexico is supposed to have a free health system, but it's not," Calderon said.