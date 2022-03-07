Benton County marriage licenses

Benton County

Feb. 17

Christopher Evans, 38, and Julie Wright, 30, both of Siloam Springs

Shane Matthew Graham, 22, and Herson Jen Robinson, 37, both of Drumright, Okla.

Zachary Taylor Harbuck, Broken Arrow, Okla., and Ariel Leigh Copeland, 29, Siloam Springs

Joseph Andrew Hicks, 38, and Jennifer Lee Garrison, 41, both of Rogers

Timothy Nelson Lusk, 42, and Sarah Renee Enkler, 40, both of Rogers

Randall Lee Wilson, 61, Lowell, and Teresa Lynn Towler, 58, Springdale

Feb. 18

Connor Gregory Allen, 27, and Violet Rose Duffy, 23, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.

Joshua Trent Armstrong, 37, and Kara Faciszewski, 31, both of Bella Vista

Benjamin Emilio Castro, 25, and Melissa Andrea Randall, 38, both of Bentonville

Alan Edward Coney Jr., 37, and Jamie Rae Dimond, 33, both of Rogers

Derek Joseph Dillon, 28, and Kristen Nichole Basgall, 24, both of Joplin, Mo.

Marshall Abram Dupree, 40, and Shannon Marie O'Hare, 41, both of Oak Grove, Mo.

Erika Nicole Grimes, 44, and Amie Dawn Goodwin, 45, both of Rogers

Robert J. Haak, 41, and Amanda N. Emison, 28, both of Rogers

Lon Case Hampton, 25, and Anna Payton Davenport, 25, both of Jay, Okla.

Eric Jimenez-Flores, 21, Rogers, and Melanie Chantel Gonzalez, 20, Lowell

Joshua Del Meeker, 35, Springdale, and Rachel Lynn Stamps, 32, Jane, Mo.

Michael Cowan Myrick, 44, and Amy Renee Wilson, 36, both of Bentonville

Dustin Keith Orton, 40, and Christina Elaine Gliedt, 39, both of Bentonville

James Albert Penix III, 46, and Alice Louise Eastwood, 43, both of Springdale

Jorge Perez Garcia, 56, and Ma De La Luz Salinas Cruz, 51, both of Bentonville

Jason Lee Pierce, 28, and Kacy Cheyenne-Franklin Dutton, 28, both of Rogers

Dakota Levi Routt, 25, and Lauren Elizabeth Casey, 26, both of Rogers

Patrick James Steward, 36, and Ketrina Shyti, 32, both of Centerton

Parker Steven Wilson, 21, and Alexis Ann West, 22, both of Newton, Kan.

Feb. 22

Oscar Armando Diaz, 27, and Katherine Cecilia Ayala, 28, both of Rogers

Roy Douglas Franklin, 58, and Michelle Lynn Cooper, 54, both of Rogers

Nicholas James Green, 28, and Crystal Guzman, 25, both of Pea Ridge

Reynaldo Berrum Gutierrez, 56, and Maria Concepcion Delgado Maldonado, 43, both of Springdale

George R. Harrell Jr., 40, and Kayde M. Pryor, 35, both of Claremore, Okla.

Joshua Grant King, 18, and Makenna Grace Davis, 19, both of Gravette

Augustine Lorennij, 32, and Irine Hitemitsu, 31, both of Lowell

Antonio Arojna Moreno Jr,. 56, and Erica Dawn Wade, 34, both of Fayetteville

Austin Allen Schell, 29, and Jessica Lynn Glass, 27, both of Bentonville

George Edward Smith, 79, Noble, Okla., and Helen Adeline Dorn, 76, Bella Vista

Logun Nathaniel Watson, 22, and Hailey Lynn England, 20, both of Siloam Springs

Russell Beau Adam Wimbish Jr., 22, Pea Ridge, and Madison Grayce Cheney, 20, Garfield

Feb. 25

Vineethkumar Reddy Cheruvu, 31, and Priyanka Dwarakapally, 31, both of Centerton

Charles Glaser Jr., 61, Centerton, and Shelia Dianne O'Neal, 59, Decatur

Joshua Edward Howard, 25, and Katherine Angeline Drake, 24, both of Huntersville, N.C.

Frederick Mark Hudspeth, 38, and Lauren Elizabeth DeLeon, 30, both of Cave Springs

Eric John Littler, 28, and Macy Renee Shirley, 27, both of Rogers

Kraege Alexander Mabie, 30, and Jessica Vianey Pena, 25, both of Lowell

Andrew Ryan Martin, 26, Rogers, and Abigail Rose Lambert, 23, Bentonville

David Lee McCarthey, 48, and Jenifer Lynn Sevick, 57, both of Summers

Vinicius Conca Sanchez, 27, and AnneDee Olivia Rylee, 25, both of Rogers

Julian Torres, 33, Centerton, and Consuelo Martinez-Perez, 32, Springdale

Carter Ryan Woody, 23, and Megan Joy Crawford, 21, both of Gravette

Feb. 28

J. Jesus Armas-Moncada, 50, and Rosa Elvira Serna-Olvera, 50, both of Rogers

John William Burckart, 23, and Abbey Sue Adams, 22, both of Centerton

Michael Ray Howard, 39, and Charlotte Christine Adkins, 35, both of Bentonville

Andrew Jacob McGinnis, 32, Bentonville, and Kristen Elizabeth Saullo, 33, Centerton

Brandon M. Pham, 24, and Katiya Naleena Sysavanh, 21, both of Fayetteville

Alejandro Ramirez, 24, and Barbara Salinas, 24, both of Rogers

James Dean Monroe Whitley, 38, and Kimberly Ann Isham, 38, both of Rogers

March 1

Timothy Christian Arlen, 38, and Ellen Ruth Gardner, 32, both of Bentonville

Thomas Lee Cantrell, 59, and Crystal Renea Gray, 54, both of Sulphur Springs

Yuritzy Yareth Guerrero, 31, and Aubrey Danielle Gamboa, 34, both of Rogers

March 2

William Allen Calhoun, 58, and Regina Marie Phipps, 59, both of Centerton

Chelsea Nicole Dirks, 26, and Harley Dawn Lovell, 26, both of Bella Vista

Marcos C. Palmerin, 68, and Rosa Maria Palomares-Barajas, 55, both of Rogers

Adrian Joel Dean Shelvey, 22, Carthage, Mo., and Peyton Ashley Smith, 20, Springfield, Mo.

James Duston Webb, 21, and Eve Adele Dent, 20, both of Bentonville