Benton County marriage licenses

Benton County
Feb. 17
Christopher Evans, 38, and Julie Wright, 30, both of Siloam Springs
Shane Matthew Graham, 22, and Herson Jen Robinson, 37, both of Drumright, Okla.
Zachary Taylor Harbuck, Broken Arrow, Okla., and Ariel Leigh Copeland, 29, Siloam Springs
Joseph Andrew Hicks, 38, and Jennifer Lee Garrison, 41, both of Rogers
Timothy Nelson Lusk, 42, and Sarah Renee Enkler, 40, both of Rogers
Randall Lee Wilson, 61, Lowell, and Teresa Lynn Towler, 58, Springdale
Feb. 18
Connor Gregory Allen, 27, and Violet Rose Duffy, 23, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.
Joshua Trent Armstrong, 37, and Kara Faciszewski, 31, both of Bella Vista
Benjamin Emilio Castro, 25, and Melissa Andrea Randall, 38, both of Bentonville
Alan Edward Coney Jr., 37, and Jamie Rae Dimond, 33, both of Rogers
Derek Joseph Dillon, 28, and Kristen Nichole Basgall, 24, both of Joplin, Mo.
Marshall Abram Dupree, 40, and Shannon Marie O'Hare, 41, both of Oak Grove, Mo.
Erika Nicole Grimes, 44, and Amie Dawn Goodwin, 45, both of Rogers
Robert J. Haak, 41, and Amanda N. Emison, 28, both of Rogers
Lon Case Hampton, 25, and Anna Payton Davenport, 25, both of Jay, Okla.
Eric Jimenez-Flores, 21, Rogers, and Melanie Chantel Gonzalez, 20, Lowell
Joshua Del Meeker, 35, Springdale, and Rachel Lynn Stamps, 32, Jane, Mo.
Michael Cowan Myrick, 44, and Amy Renee Wilson, 36, both of Bentonville
Dustin Keith Orton, 40, and Christina Elaine Gliedt, 39, both of Bentonville
James Albert Penix III, 46, and Alice Louise Eastwood, 43, both of Springdale
Jorge Perez Garcia, 56, and Ma De La Luz Salinas Cruz, 51, both of Bentonville
Jason Lee Pierce, 28, and Kacy Cheyenne-Franklin Dutton, 28, both of Rogers
Dakota Levi Routt, 25, and Lauren Elizabeth Casey, 26, both of Rogers
Patrick James Steward, 36, and Ketrina Shyti, 32, both of Centerton
Parker Steven Wilson, 21, and Alexis Ann West, 22, both of Newton, Kan.
Feb. 22
Oscar Armando Diaz, 27, and Katherine Cecilia Ayala, 28, both of Rogers
Roy Douglas Franklin, 58, and Michelle Lynn Cooper, 54, both of Rogers
Nicholas James Green, 28, and Crystal Guzman, 25, both of Pea Ridge
Reynaldo Berrum Gutierrez, 56, and Maria Concepcion Delgado Maldonado, 43, both of Springdale
George R. Harrell Jr., 40, and Kayde M. Pryor, 35, both of Claremore, Okla.
Joshua Grant King, 18, and Makenna Grace Davis, 19, both of Gravette
Augustine Lorennij, 32, and Irine Hitemitsu, 31, both of Lowell
Antonio Arojna Moreno Jr,. 56, and Erica Dawn Wade, 34, both of Fayetteville
Austin Allen Schell, 29, and Jessica Lynn Glass, 27, both of Bentonville
George Edward Smith, 79, Noble, Okla., and Helen Adeline Dorn, 76, Bella Vista
Logun Nathaniel Watson, 22, and Hailey Lynn England, 20, both of Siloam Springs
Russell Beau Adam Wimbish Jr., 22, Pea Ridge, and Madison Grayce Cheney, 20, Garfield
Feb. 25
Vineethkumar Reddy Cheruvu, 31, and Priyanka Dwarakapally, 31, both of Centerton
Charles Glaser Jr., 61, Centerton, and Shelia Dianne O'Neal, 59, Decatur
Joshua Edward Howard, 25, and Katherine Angeline Drake, 24, both of Huntersville, N.C.
Frederick Mark Hudspeth, 38, and Lauren Elizabeth DeLeon, 30, both of Cave Springs
Eric John Littler, 28, and Macy Renee Shirley, 27, both of Rogers
Kraege Alexander Mabie, 30, and Jessica Vianey Pena, 25, both of Lowell
Andrew Ryan Martin, 26, Rogers, and Abigail Rose Lambert, 23, Bentonville
David Lee McCarthey, 48, and Jenifer Lynn Sevick, 57, both of Summers
Vinicius Conca Sanchez, 27, and AnneDee Olivia Rylee, 25, both of Rogers
Julian Torres, 33, Centerton, and Consuelo Martinez-Perez, 32, Springdale
Carter Ryan Woody, 23, and Megan Joy Crawford, 21, both of Gravette
Feb. 28
J. Jesus Armas-Moncada, 50, and Rosa Elvira Serna-Olvera, 50, both of Rogers
John William Burckart, 23, and Abbey Sue Adams, 22, both of Centerton
Michael Ray Howard, 39, and Charlotte Christine Adkins, 35, both of Bentonville
Andrew Jacob McGinnis, 32, Bentonville, and Kristen Elizabeth Saullo, 33, Centerton
Brandon M. Pham, 24, and Katiya Naleena Sysavanh, 21, both of Fayetteville
Alejandro Ramirez, 24, and Barbara Salinas, 24, both of Rogers
James Dean Monroe Whitley, 38, and Kimberly Ann Isham, 38, both of Rogers
March 1
Timothy Christian Arlen, 38, and Ellen Ruth Gardner, 32, both of Bentonville
Thomas Lee Cantrell, 59, and Crystal Renea Gray, 54, both of Sulphur Springs
Yuritzy Yareth Guerrero, 31, and Aubrey Danielle Gamboa, 34, both of Rogers
March 2
William Allen Calhoun, 58, and Regina Marie Phipps, 59, both of Centerton
Chelsea Nicole Dirks, 26, and Harley Dawn Lovell, 26, both of Bella Vista
Marcos C. Palmerin, 68, and Rosa Maria Palomares-Barajas, 55, both of Rogers
Adrian Joel Dean Shelvey, 22, Carthage, Mo., and Peyton Ashley Smith, 20, Springfield, Mo.
James Duston Webb, 21, and Eve Adele Dent, 20, both of Bentonville