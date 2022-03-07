Benton County restaurant inspections





Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Feb. 22

Casa Chapina Restaurant

1951 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Improper cooling procedures, improper hand washing and improper cold holding procedures. The person in charge shall train employees properly and monitor employees to ensure they are following proper food safety practices. Multiple items in the prep table are not at 41 degrees or below. Food was possibly held at room temperature during the busy lunch time. Papusa mix -- 59, 65 degrees; salad -- 42 degrees; cooked chicken in foil -- 52 degrees; tamale -- 45 degrees and cut cabbage -- room temperature 60 degrees. Some foods in the walk-in cooler are date marked 2/11 which exceeds the seven day hold time.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid release events that involve discharge matter onto surfaces. Employee did not lather with soap before rinsing the soap off hands. Employee washed disposable gloves rather than removing gloves and washing hands. Rice was cooked about four hours prior to inspection and was sitting at room temperature to cool. Bag of raw onions store on the floor in the back room. The underside of the bottom shelves used for storage above food preparation area is not finished completely. Repeat violation. Area in the kitchen in the corner by the doorway has dirt/mud on the floor. Person in charge said the water backs up from the floor drain occasionally. It is suspected the grease interceptor needs to be pumped out. Water is dripping from the unit in the walk-in cooler. There is a container under the dripping area to catch the water.

Dairy Queen

1 Riordan Road, Bella Vista

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Holes in wall of walk-in refrigerator.

Fresh Donuts

10 Cunningham Lane, Bella Vista

Critical violations: No paper towels in restroom. Using trash bags to store dough in refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: None

Las Fajitas

1402 S.E. Shane Lane, Bentonville

Critical violations: Employee did not wash their hands when going from washing dishes to food preparation. Open bag of raw pork stored on top of lettuce and above cilantro. Raw beef patties sitting in freezer with no packaging. A container of ice cream in the freezer was broken and had no lid. Ice machine was not clean to sight and touch. Rice in hot hold unit at 110 degrees. Refried beans are being cooled in large metal pans with lids on. Mesh bag of raw onions stored on floor in walk-in cooler. Ice scoop in server area was stored in the ice with the handle touching the ice.

Noncritical violations: None

Pei Wei Fresh Kitchen

4895 W. Pauline Whitaker Parkway, Rogers

Critical violations: Hot water not available in women's restroom handwashing sink. Several items in walk-in are being held beyond discard date.

Noncritical violations: None

PF Chang's China Bistro

2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 13100, Rogers

Critical violations: Container of raw meat stored above ready-to-eat foods. Items in walk-in cooler not date marked.

Noncritical violations: None

Feb. 25

Hapa's Hawaiian Restaurant

105 S. Third St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available at time of inspection.

Java Dudes Mobile

718 N. Second St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available.

Java Dudes Coffee Company

718 N. Second St., Suite 104, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available at time of inspection.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Feb. 22 -- 52 Kilo Line, 3000 S. Pinnacle Parkway, Rogers; Burger King, 1700 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Casey's General Store, 2 Riordan Road, Bella Vista; Greer Lingle Middle School, 901 N. 13th St., Rogers; India Plaza, 1400 S.W. Susana St., Suite 8, Bentonville; Joe Mathias Elementary School, 1609 N. 24th St., Rogers; Nola's Pantry, 103 W. Chestnut St., No. 100, Rogers; Subway, 4 Cunningham Corner, Bella Vista; Target Cafe, 2404 Promenade Blvd., Rogers



