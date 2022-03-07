Pharmacists, nurse practitioners in southwest Arkansas accused of conspiracy in alleged opioid abuse

De QUEEN, Ark. -- Eight federal indictments have been issued in an investigation into opioid abuse at Lansdell Clinic and pharmacy locations in southwest Arkansas.

A grand jury from the Western District of Arkansas indicted three pharmacists and five nurse practitioners on March 1 on charges of conspiring to distribute an illegal substance without a legitimate medical purpose. Summons have been issued for the suspects to surrender, said Jared Harper, assistant special agent in charge of the DEA Little Rock.

The suspects' names have not yet been released.

The clinics investigated are in De Queen, Lockesburg, Dierks and Texarkana.

The suspects will be arraigned Wednesday morning in federal court in Texarkana, Harper said.

The investigation began in early 2019. In May 2021, the DEA served six warrants for the clinics and pharmacies.

"These conspiracies take a long time. A lot of work was put into the investigation," Harper said.

"We are not going to stop fighting this. We will continue to be methodical and vigilant."