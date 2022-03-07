Cardinal defense shines in 2nd half

LAS VEGAS -- The fouls were mounting, the defense scrambling, the lead down to two. Stanford's bid for another Pac-12 Tournament title was starting to look shaky after a stellar start.

The Cardinal rallied together in the locker room at halftime and turned a close game into another rout -- and another championship.

Haley Jones scored 19 points, Cameron Brink added 16 and No. 2 Stanford won its second consecutive Pac-12 Tournament with a 73-48 rout of Utah on Sunday.

"It was just a little better concentration," Stanford Coach Tara VanDeveer said. "They got together and talked about. If we want to be the Pac-12 champions, we've got to play better."

They did.

The Cardinal (28-3, 17-0) shut down the Utes defensively in the second half to pull away in what was a two-point game at halftime. The reigning national champions held Utah (20-11, 8-8) to 7-of-33 shooting in the second half and had a 40-12 advantage in the paint to win their 15th Pac-12 Tournament in 21 tries.

The Cardinal stretched their winning streak to 20 consecutive games heading into the NCAA Tournament, where they'll undoubtedly be a No. 1 seed. Stanford is 30-1 all-time against the Utes.

"We won last year and we have that target on our back, which we kind of embrace," said Jones, who had 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocked shots. "It's kind of fueling that fire to keep our competitive energy going into the tournament."

Utah was without forward Peyton McFarland, who injured her knee against Washington State on Thursday, and struggled against Stanford's length inside, particularly in the second half.

Brynna Maxwell had 16 points to lead the Utes.

The consolation: Utah will play in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011.

"They've proven all season long they're the best team in the conference and today was no different," Utah Coach Lynne Roberts said. "This doesn't define our season. I'm excited we're here, disappointed we lost, but we're not done."

The Cardinal breezed into their 19th Pac-12 title game, beating Oregon State and Colorado by a combined 39 points. The 71-45 win over the Buffaloes was VanDerveer's 1,000th at Stanford and the Cardinal's 33rd in a row against Pac 12 opponents.

Third-ranked North Carolina State completed its chase to a third consecutive ACC Tournament championship, ending Miami's upset-filled run with a 60-47 victory. Elissa Cunane had 17 points and eight rebounds despite exiting the game for a stretch in the second half with an apparent left-ankle injury for the top-seeded Wolfpack (29-3). ... NaLyssa Smith had a career-high 35 points with 12 rebounds in her senior day game for No. 5 Baylor, and the Bears (25-5, 15-3) clinched the outright Big 12 women's title with an 82-57 win over Texas Tech in the regular-season finale. Bryn Gerlich had 12 points and Taylah Thomas 12 for Texas Tech (11-18, 4-14), which as a team wasn't able to outscore Smith by herself until the second half. ... Evina Westbrook scored 14 points and No. 7 UConn cruised into the Big East title game with a 71-51 win over No. 5 seed Marquette. Christyn Williams (Central Arkansas Christian) and Dorka Juhasz each added 13 points for the Huskies (24-5), who are looking to win a ninth straight conference tournament championship. Karissa McLaughlin had 15 points and Jordan King added 12 for Marquette (21-10). ... Monika Czinano had 30 points and 10 rebounds and Caitlin Clark scored 18 as No. 12 Iowa won its second Big Ten Tournament title in four years by beating No. 14 Indiana 74-67. The league's regular-season co-champs have won seven consecutive games to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. It's the first time Iowa (23-7) has claimed regular season and tourney titles in the same season. Grace Berger finished with 20 points and Nicole Cardano-Hillary had 19 for Indiana (21-8), which was playing for the fourth straight day. ... Kendall Spray scored a season-high 24 points, Kierstan Bell added 22 and No. 22 Florida Gulf Coast defeated North Florida 71-60 in a quarterfinal of the women's Atlantic Sun Championship. Spray made a season-high seven three-pointers in nine attempts. She was 8 for 10 overall. Bell had 7 rebounds, 5 blocks and 3 steals. Tishara Morehouse had 14 points and seven assists for the Eagles (27-2).