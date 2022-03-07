Chickasaws mow down Cardinals

MAGNOLIA -- The Blytheville Chickasaws had the perfect balance of offense and defense on Sunday.

Blytheville had balanced scoring inside and outside, and more importantly, limited usually explosive Farmington to a near-season low in points in a 49-42 victory Sunday in the second round of the Class 4A state tournament at Panther Arena.

Blytheville (27-7) will meet Berryville in the semifinals at 7 p.m. today.

Blytheville's defense held the Cardinals (30-2), ranked No. 2 in the final regular-season Clas 4A rankings, to 33% shooting particularly holding Layne Taylor to 15 points.

"We didn't want them to get any open looks, but definitely you don't want No. 33 [Taylor] in red and white to get open looks," Blytheville Coach McKenzie Pierce said. "There were two or three times that we doubled him, but for the most part I challenged our guys that we're really going to guard them."

Taylor was held to one basket in each of the first three quarters and to seven points until the fourth quarter.

"We didn't feel like we needed to be gimmicky with him," Pierce said. "We just tried to do what we do. We felt like we could contain him. We felt like if we held him under 25, that was a win."

Only in Farmington's 38-29 win at Pea Ridge in January were the Cardinals held to fewer points.

"The story of the game was our shooting woes," Farmington Coach Johnny Taylor. "We shot it terrible. Layne didn't play well. He shot a lot of shots that he normally makes that he didn't make. We had a great season. I'm really proud of my guys."

Offensively, Blytheville went to Rashaud Marshall early and often, and the 6-9 junior responded with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

"It's usually our first, second, third and fourth option is to throw it to No. 25 [Marshall]," Pierce said. "Too often in the regional tournament, guys were catching the ball wide open and not even thinking about shooting it. We challenged them to be shot ready."

Senior guard Camron Jones also provided an outside threat with 14 points.

"That what coach tells us to do every day; look inside and play inside out," Jones said. "When it comes back to us we've to be ready to knock down shots."

Jones hit three-pointers in the first and third quarters but his consecutive baskets late in the game were key.

Taylor hit a three-pointer with 4:49 that had Farmington within 32-33 before senior Tyree Thurman drilled a three-pointer and Jones scored consecutive baskets to increase Blytheville's lead to 40-32 with 2:59 remaining.

"We've only got two seniors and they played like seniors," Pierce said. "I'm just proud of my guys. It was a clunky game. It wasn't an eye-pleasing game to watch. It was a hard-fought game."

Nathan Monroe added 14 points for Farmington.

BERRYVILLE 63, FORREST CITY 49

The Bobcats scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to crack a tie for the win in the final game of the second round on Sunday night.

Berryville hit 15 of 18 free throws in the final quarter to secure the victory.

Weston Teague scored 21 points for Berryville (27-7), including seven free throws and a basket in the last quarter.

Nate Allen added 12 points and Kade Davidson 10.

Berryville led 18-11 after a quarter with Davidson, Allen and David Colbert hitting three-pointers.

Forrest City (17-9) narrowed the deficit to 26-25 at the half and then forged a 43-43 tie after three quarters.

Kesean Washington scored 18 points to lead the Mustangs. Marcus Britt added 11 points, including 3 three-pointer in the second quarter.