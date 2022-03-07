China in tough spot, say experts

SAN DIEGO -- For much of the past year, the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps in the Pacific have trained for a potential conflict with China.

Now the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, another "near peer" nation and newly aligned partner of China, has stoked fears among some that a Pacific confrontation might be closer than expected if China makes a similar move against Taiwan.

But national security experts cautioned against drawing too broad an association based on Cold War comparisons and the partnership that China and Russia announced upon the start of the Beijing Winter Olympics. In that agreement, the two nations signaled support for each other's stated policy goals toward their neighbors, with China stating its opposition to NATO expansion into Ukraine and Russia saying it opposes Taiwanese independence.

That is not a military alliance akin to the U.S.-led NATO alliance in Europe, analysts pointed out.

The united response of the worldwide democratic economic order to Russia's invasion of Ukraine presents a monumental challenge for China, said Elizabeth Wishnick, an expert in Chinese and Russian foreign policy at the Center for Naval Analysis.

Wishnick said there are indications Chinese officials were surprised at the support Ukraine received from countries around the world even though it is not a member of NATO. The swift international reaction, as well as Russia's difficulty in achieving its military objectives, are a lesson for China, she said.

"I think China's in a very difficult spot here," Wishnick said. Chinese President Xi Jinping "is very connected to this partnership with Russia, which is showing itself to be extremely troublesome."

Navy leaders pointed to the recent deployment of the San Diego-based Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group to the region as an example of shifting American military priorities. For the first time in almost 20 years, a U.S.-based Pacific carrier deployment did not conduct operations in the Middle East, instead focusing on the busy international shipping corridors of the South China Sea, which China claims as its own territorial waters.

Renewed Russian aggression in Europe, as well as its partnership with China, has some wondering whether the U.S. is in the midst of a second Cold War.

Gregory Daddis, a retired Army colonel who now serves as the director of the Center for War and Society at San Diego State University, is a military historian who specializes in the Cold War. Daddis told reporters that while there are parallels, the world is a much different place than it was a half-century ago.

"We are in a far less ideological contest [than] what was driving U.S. foreign policy during the Cold War," Daddis said. "The globalization of the world economy is far more different than it was during the Cold War era."

"This is not a new Cold War," Wisnick said, citing the globalized economy and other global problems, such as climate change, that China wants to play a part in solving. "China wants to have a seat at the table."

Daddis questioned whether the focus on countering China militarily is distracting the U.S. from more pressing domestic threats to democracy in addition to the threat of climate change.

"Our inability so far to deal with climate change may in fact be a greater threat than China," Daddis said. "If we're still using Cold War models to define threats to U.S. national security I might argue that those models might be somewhat outdated."

Daddis said it's unlikely anything will change in the Western Pacific until the consequences for Russia are better understood.