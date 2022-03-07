Covid-protest convoy circles U.S.’ capital





WASHINGTON -- A 30-mile, single-file armada driven by protesters calling themselves the "People's Convoy" circled the Capital Beltway at a deliberately slow speed Sunday to demonstrate against pandemic restrictions.

Organizers said their goal was to be a "huge pain." The vehicles were slowing traffic where Interstates 270 and 495 meet. Once on the Beltway, the group remained mostly in a single lane. As the drivers maintained a speed of about 40 miles per hour south on the outer loop, traffic flowed around them as usual at about 55 miles per hour.

The demonstration was expected to last for hours as the convoy circled the Beltway twice before heading back to the Hagerstown Speedway in Maryland, the protesters' current base.

The group intends to repeat that ritual every day this week until the protesters' demands are met, said convoy organizer Brian Brase. They plan to increase the number of loops around the Beltway each day to pressure lawmakers and public officials, he said.

Brase has said the group wants an end to the national emergency declaration in response to the coronavirus, first issued by President Donald Trump in March 2020 and later extended by President Joe Biden, and for Congress to hold hearings investigating the government's response to the pandemic.

"We are law-abiding citizens that are just exercising our rights to this protest," said Brase, a 37-year-old from northwest Ohio. But "every day is going to elevate what we do."

Spokespeople from the Maryland State Police and Virginia State Police said the agencies are monitoring the situation but are not providing any official escort. On Sunday morning, Maryland State Police increased the presence of patrol vehicles to maintain the flow of traffic.





Their circling of the district comes after hundreds of the vehicles made a 2,500-mile journey starting Feb. 23 from Southern California.

Throughout the cross-country trip, People's Convoy organizers have rallied people by calling pandemic restrictions and mandates an infringement on their freedoms, even as many of those measures at the federal and local levels have been blocked or rescinded. Brase wants vaccine mandates for health-care workers, federal employees and military personnel to be eliminated.

Though there was concern the group would end its journey on the streets of Washington, organizers plan to stick with loops around the Beltway for now. Brase said they want their message spread without violence or lawbreaking.

"We would like everybody to be able to have a safe, normal commute to and from their workplace," Brase said. "So we would try to do so in a time that does not cripple the traffic more than necessary. Don't worry about being late for work."

"We just have a message that we want heard," he said. "We're not going anywhere until it's heard."









