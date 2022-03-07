Echoes of the past

What if they gave a war and nobody reported it?

Ekho Moskvy--translated as The Echo of Moscow--is considered by many to be one of the most influential and respected media outfits in Russia, and a radio station at that.

According to the AP: "With many other independent news outlets shut amid a relentless government crackdown on opposition activists and independent media in recent years, the station was considered the most visible critical media still standing in Russia."

Emphasis on "was."

The station was taken off the air last week because it used words like "war" to describe a war and "invasion" to describe an invasion. The Russian government can't have that.

Another independent media outlet, this one a television station, suspended operations last week, too.

The Russian government--Vlad Putin, sole prop.--has demanded that its media cover the invasion of Ukraine the way the government wants the invasion covered. Without using the word "invasion," obviously.

And whatever they do, they aren't to quote Ukrainians about what they think. Giving both sides of the story is too journalistic. It leads to protests in the streets of Russian cities, and then authorities have to crack down--and crack heads. Who needs that kind of trouble?

So the independent press, what little of it there is in Russia, has to be shut down. At least until this invasion that isn't, and this war that isn't, is done.

If there are any complaints, the journalists can go to jail.

This is the Russian way. Not exactly the American way, but that's the whole point.

And we wonder why so many Russians were quoted last week (in the Western press) as being surprised that their nation was even in a war to begin with. Call this an operation on a need-to-know basis.

As far as the government in Moscow is concerned, it will tell you when you need to know.