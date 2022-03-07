Eureka Springs weighs options to rid downtown of black vultures

EUREKA SPRINGS -- Hundreds of black vultures descended on this tourist town during the cold winter months.

Rows of vultures could be seen perched atop historic downtown buildings.

Most of them have migrated elsewhere for the spring, but Mayor Robert "Butch" Berry fears they'll return in the fall.

"We need to be ready and prepared when they start coming back in September or October," he said. "They're creating issues because they're not only damaging structures, roofs on city property and private property, but they're also going into Basin Park and roosting there. They end up killing trees because of the droppings on the trees and in the park."

It's not conducive to people-watching in the city's popular downtown park, said the mayor.

Berry said Eureka Springs has long had a committee of vultures in a residential area known as Fuller Hollow. But this winter, they decided to come downtown and bring a few hundred friends.

Robert Byrd, state director of USDA Wildlife Services, said the vultures like to sunbathe and loaf on rooftops, but they usually find trees to roost in for the night.

Vultures can be very destructive, said Byrd. They have a tendency to tear at things resembling black rubber. Vultures can rip up windshield wipers or the black insulation around car doors, although there haven't been any police reports of that happening in Eureka Springs.

Cody Roberts, rooms manager at the Basin Park Hotel, said he got in the habit of shooing about 50 vultures off the hotel roof every morning.

"They actually pecked a hole in our roof and it leaked into a bathroom on the sixth floor and it flooded down into the bathroom below that," said Roberts.

He put inflatable flailing figures -- the kind seen at car lots -- on the roof and it seemed to deter the vultures.

For a while.

"They worked for a week," he said. "Then I went up there, and there were a couple of vultures up there sitting around them."

Roberts figures some of the vultures might have become desensitized to the inflatables.

"I've also put up spikes on the edge of the roof to keep them from sitting up there," he said.

Across Spring Street, Roberts said a scarecrow guards another rooftop. But it's not doing much good.

"The vultures just pick at it," he said.

Byrd was recently invited to speak to the Eureka Springs City Council about the vultures.

Last week, he told the council that vultures are a common problem across Arkansas, often in agricultural or industrial settings.

"I just talked to a power company on Friday that had to replace a roof because of black vultures -- $400,000," Byrd told the council.

Black vultures also sometimes attack newborn livestock.

"Vultures play a critical role in the environment as scavengers of carrion," according to the Cooperative Extension service of the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture. "Unlike their less-aggressive cousin the turkey vulture, black vultures are known to gang up and prey on living calves, piglets, lambs and newborn goats. They sometimes attack vulnerable cows while ill or giving birth."

Arkansas also has turkey vultures, which have red heads and resemble turkeys, but it's the black vultures that have been causing complaints as their population increases here, said Byrd.

Arkansas has an estimated 180,146 black vultures, according to Byrd's presentation. But Florida has the biggest black vulture population with an estimated 1,149,817.

The Arkansas number has increased from a few thousand in 1980 and about 50,000 in the late 1990s, according to the presentation.

As the deer population of Arkansas rebounded in the 1990s, the number of black vulture sightings became more frequent, wrote Gerald Klingaman, a retired extension horticulturist for the Cooperative Extension Service.

Because they are protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918, it's illegal to kill black vultures without a permit from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Services, said Byrd.

"They don't like to issue those unless you've exhausted all the other avenues such as nonlethal methods," he said.

Byrd outlined the nonlethal methods for removal of vultures.

Motion-activated sprinklers work well, but they're expensive and the water would freeze in the Ozarks winter, he said.

Pyrotechnics is another option. Byrd said they're basically "bottle rockets."

"Harassment is very effective," he said. "It's kind of disruptive. To downtown Eureka Springs, that might not be the best option. But it does work very well if you have the time and effort to put into it. We recommend at least four or five consecutive nights of doing that. ... But that can be pretty disruptive in an urban environment."

Pyrotechnics wouldn't need to be used all night, just when the vultures are returning in the evenings to roost, said Byrd.

Another option is a propane cannon, which is set to automatically erupt every so often with a "loud bang." Eureka Springs used a similar method in 2007 in an attempt to rid Fuller Hollow of vultures, but it generated a lot of noise complaints.

Using effigies is the cheapest alternative, said Byrd.

It involves taking what appears to be a dead vulture and hanging it upside down where live vultures can see it.

"We don't know really why it works, but it does work," said Byrd.

He said fake vultures can be made for $40 or $50 using a horse-stall mat or dog-training decoy. Wildlife Services can provide actual vulture wings to make the effigy more realistic.

Byrd said real dead vultures are also an effigy option.

"You've got to think about public perception, too," he said. "You might not want a real bird hanging in downtown."

Council Member Terry McClung asked if Wildlife Services ever had any real success getting rid of vultures in Arkansas.

"Absolutely," said Byrd. "These power companies, when you have a $400,000 roof replacement, they want you to fix it right then and there. And, yes, we have been very successful in a lot of cases."

For livestock producers, sometimes just putting an effigy up in the pasture solves the problem, he said.

"Each situation is different," said Byrd. "This one is unique being right in town."

"I challenge you to get rid of them in this town because you'd be the pied piper of buzzards if you could do it because they've been here for a long time," said McClung.