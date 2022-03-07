Farmington’s 8-0 runs key second-round win





MAGNOIA -- The Farmington Lady Cardinals didn't have any long, sustained scoring runs on Sunday afternoon like they'd been used to.

They did have two key smaller runs that carried them to a 59-44 win over host Magnolia in the second round of the Class 5A state tournament at Panther Arena.

Farmington (32-1), ranked No. 1 in Class 4A and No. 3 overall, remained undefeated in 28 games against Arkansas opponents and advanced to today's 5:30 p.m. semifinal against Prairie Grove.

"The first game in the state tournament is usually the toughest," Farmington Coach Brad Johnson said. "You've got to get here, you've got to get on the floor and play. For the most part, we were pretty opportunistic. We made timely buckets when we had to. We had timely stops when we had to."

Down 6-4 early, Farmington went on an 8-0 run to take the lead for good. Up 15-10 early in the second quarter, the Lady Cardinals went on another 8-0 run that gave them separation.

"Those both were huge," Johnson said. "We have lived on the runs, but at this time of the year those runs aren't going to be there as much. These teams are here for a reason. It's really about getting stops that you need."

Senior guard Carson Dillard had big parts in both runs.

After Jenna Lawrence scored to tie the game at 6-6, Dillard scored on a fast-break layup that gave Farmington the lead. J'Myra London converted a second consecutive fast-break basket, and Lawrence scored off an offensive rebound to cap the 8-0 first-quarter run.

Satiya Rone scored for Magnolia, but Lawrence made a three-pointer for a 15-8 cushion after the quarter.

Dillard started Farmington's second 8-0 run with a three-pointer, after Lawrence kicked the ball out to her, and Reese Shirey added another three, also off a feed from Lawrence. Shirey capped that run with a steal and layup for a 23-10 lead with 3:13 left in the half.

"We're known for inside-out, get in to the paint and kick it out for the shots we need," Dillard said. "It's feels great to knock down a three, especially when it's an inside kick and you're open."

Those were the only scoring runs for either team the rest of the way with Farmington leading 28-15 at the half and 45-32 after three quarters when the two teams played to a 17-17 tie.

Magnolia (23-6) was still within, 46-37, on a steal and layup by sophomore point guard Kishaliya Doss, who also deftly handled Farmington's press.

"We knew we could handle the pressure," Magnolia Coach Shanae Williams said. "It was just being able to finish at the other end."

Magnolia committed 12 turnovers, and just one solely against Farmington's pressure, and also had 19 offensive rebounds in the game.

"We expected it to be a war, playing Magnolia on their home floor," Johnson said. "They had been playing well coming down the stretch. We watched so much film on them, I thought they were good anyway but they look 10 to 15 points better on their home floor."

Dillard finished with 17 points, swishing th3 three-pointers, while Lawrence had 17 points, 16 rebounds and 5 blocked shots.

Bracelynn Glover led Magnolia, ranked with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

PRAIRIE GROVE 47, HIGHLAND 44

The Lady Tigers led after each quarter and held off Highland for the win on Sunday in the second round to advance to the semifinals where they'll play Farmington for the fifth time this season.

Sunday, Trinity Dobbs scored 17 points, including two free throws with 35 seconds left and another with 13.3 seconds left for the Lady Tigers.

Zoe Hubbs added nine points for Prairie Grove (19-13).

Highland (18-8) was led by Emma Hyslip, who scored 14 points with two free throws with 14.7 seconds left that narrowed Prairie Grove's lead to 46-44.



