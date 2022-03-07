Fayetteville man released from prison without completing his sentence

BENTONVILLE -- A Fayetteville man was apparently released from prison without completing his sentence.

Darius Collier, 25, has been free almost three years, and now Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green must decide whether Collier will be required to complete the sentence.

He was sentenced in November 2018 in Washington County to 24 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections, and a short time later was sentenced in Benton County to 10 years in prison. He was released on parole after serving the Washington County sentence but didn't complete the 10-year Benton County sentence.

He was in court Feb. 22 where Green, chief public defender Jay Saxton and deputy prosecutor Thomas Gean discussed the case.

The case stems from an arrest Oct. 24, 2014, through a Benton County sheriff's office investigation to identify and arrest individuals involved in prostitution, according to court documents.

Deputies arrested a 17-year-old female who showed up at a Rogers hotel. The teen said Collier dropped her off there, according to court documents.

Collier said the teen promised to give him $50 to bring her to the hotel, according to court documents.

He pleaded guilty in January 2017 to conspiracy to commit trafficking of persons. He was sentenced to four months in jail and placed on 10 years of state-supervised probation.

He was arrested again in July 2018 in Washington County for failing to register as a sex offender. He pleaded guilty in November 2018 and was sentenced to 24 months in prison.

Green revoked his probation in February 2019 and sentenced him to 10 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction. He had to serve one-sixth of the sentence -- 20 months -- before being eligible for parole.

Collier was released from prison April 19, 2019, according to Saxton, his attorney.

Green told Collier at the hearing she revoked his probation and sentenced him to 10 years. Collier went to the state Department of Corrections and served a sentence out of Washington County, but he was let out before serving the one ordered by Green.

"They just acted like my sentence didn't occur," Green said.

Saxton said he wasn't blaming the prosecutors and believed the paperwork was sent to the Department of Corrections.

"He would have wanted it taken care of," Saxon said of Collier. "He had no control over the paper work."

Green agreed the fault wasn't on Collier. She said if she was in prison and someone was releasing her, she would also leave.

"I wouldn't stay and argue with him," she said.

Saxton said he was satisfied his client had served enough time.

Gean said it was a sentence given by the court. He said he wanted to review what the parole board did before Collier was released from prison.

"It's my understanding he's not being supervised by anyone," Gean said. "If he was paroled on a 10-year sentence, he still would be supervised."

Collier was released from parole July 13, 2020, Saxton said.

Gean said he suspects the Department of Corrections didn't receive the paperwork concerning the Benton County sentence.

Prosecutors learned of the situation after a former probation officer familiar with Collier saw him and was curious about why Collier wasn't on parole in connection with the Benton County case.

Collier has turned his life around and now owns a company, Saxton said. Green urged Collier to not get in any trouble while they work out what happened in his case.

The hearing was set for 8 a.m. March 14.

Green said there should be some level of supervision of Collier.

"Somebody in the Department of Correction had no idea of this sentence," she said.