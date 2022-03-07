Flowering quince, winter jasmine and witch hazel





Flowering quince – Chaenomeles sp. Flowering quince is an heirloom plant, that was grown in your grandmother’s garden. The older variety was C. japonica. People couldn't pronounce the genus Chaenomeles, so many called it japonica. (Japonica is a species name common on many plants, designating it originated in Japan.) Today, Chaenomeles speciosa is the most common flowering quince in the trade, with even some thornless varieties available. While it can produce a quince-like fruit which is edible (it doesn’t taste good, but is loaded with pectin for making jams or jellies),





it is not the true quince fruit which is Cydonia oblonga,





not commonly grown in Arkansas, but you can see that they do look similar. Flowering quince plants start the season early with great color,





but are not that exciting the rest of the year and tend to close down shop a bit earlier than some other plants. Plant it in full sun to partial shade where you can enjoy the spring color, but don’t plant it front and center in the landscape. They come in pink, red, white and apricot.

Winter jasmine - Jasminum nudiflorum





is another pass-along plant, long grown in the southern garden. This plant is often mistakenly identified as forsythia with similar yellow blooms on arching stems, but this plant blooms several weeks earlier than forsythia, and is a much lower growing plant. Look at the stems as well. Jasmine has green stems, while forsythia has brown stems. It is definitely a harbinger of spring, being one of the first plants in the winter landscape to add some welcome color. It grows wider than taller and would be a good plant for a sunny hillside or steep slope,





which could be planted and left alone. It is deer resistant and fairly drought tolerant once established.





Witch Hazel





There are several species of witch hazels with a variety of times of bloom. The common witch hazel (H. virginiana) blooms in the fall between mid-October and mid-November while the spring-flowering witch hazels (Hamamelis vernalis as well as several others) can start blooming by the end of December or early January depending upon our winter weather, but peak bloom is usually between mid-January and mid-March. The ones blooming now tend to be a bit showier, since there is no foliage competing with the blooms. Witch hazels come in a variety of colors as well from shades of red, yellow or orange. The flowers are small, so they won’t stop traffic, but they are not only beautiful up-close,





but have a very nice fragrance as well. Many of them have good fall color as well.





They will grow in full sun but often benefit from a bit of shade in the afternoon. They need moist, well-drained acidic soils.