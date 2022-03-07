Heavier Russian fire blocks refugees





LVIV, Ukraine -- Russian forces intensified shelling of cities in Ukraine's center, north and south, a Ukrainian official said, hindering attempts to evacuate civilians. With the Ukrainian leader urging his people to fight in the streets, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow's attacks could be halted "only if Kyiv ceases hostilities."





The outskirts of Kyiv, Chernihiv in the north, Mykolaiv in the south, and Kharkiv, the country's second-largest city, faced stepped-up shelling late Sunday, presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich said. Heavy artillery fire hit residential areas in Kharkiv and shelling damaged a television tower, according to local officials.





"This is likely to represent an effort to break Ukrainian morale," the U.K. Ministry of Defense said of Russian tactics as the war entered its 12th day today. Fighting has caused 1.5 million people to flee the country, which the head of the U.N. refugee agency called "the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II."

Russia has made significant advances in southern Ukraine and along the coast, but many of its efforts have become stalled, including an immense military convoy that has been almost motionless for days north of Kyiv.

Food, water, medicine and almost all other supplies were in short supply in the southern port city of Mariupol, where Russian and Ukrainian forces had agreed to an 11-hour cease-fire that would allow civilians and the wounded to be evacuated. But Russian attacks quickly closed the humanitarian corridor, Ukrainian officials said.





"There can be no 'green corridors' because only the sick brain of the Russians decides when to start shooting and at whom," Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko said.

A third round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian leaders is planned for today.

"You should take to the streets! You should fight!" Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said to his people Saturday. "It is necessary to go out and drive this evil out of our cities, from our land."

He later urged the West to tighten its sanctions on Russia, saying that "the audacity of the aggressor is a clear signal" that existing sanctions are not enough.

A senior U.S. defense official said Sunday that the U.S. assesses that about 95% of the Russian forces that had been arrayed around Ukraine are now inside the country. The official said Russian forces continue to advance in an attempt to isolate Kyiv, Kharkhiv and Chernihiv, but are being met with strong Ukrainian resistance.





The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the convoy outside Kyiv continues to be stalled.

Putin told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday that Kyiv needed to stop all hostilities and fulfill "the well-known demands of Russia," and said the war was "going according to plan" and on time.

The Russian Defense Ministry on Sunday announced that its forces intend to strike Ukraine's military-industrial complex with what it said were precision weapons. A ministry spokesman, Igor Konashenkov, claimed in a statement that Ukrainian personnel were being forced to repair damaged military equipment so that it could be sent back into action.

Zelenskyy criticized Western leaders for not responding to Russia's latest threat.

"I didn't hear even a single world leader react to this," Zelenskyy said Sunday evening.

The Russian Defense Ministry also alleged that Ukrainian forces are plotting to blow up an experimental nuclear reactor in Kharkiv and to blame it on a Russian missile strike.

Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke Sunday about the nuclear situation in Ukraine, which has 15 nuclear reactors at four power plants and was the scene of the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster.

The men agreed in principle to a "dialogue" involving Russia, Ukraine and the U.N.'s atomic watchdog, according to a French official who spoke on condition of anonymity. Potential talks on the issue are to be organized in the coming days, he said.

An international nuclear watchdog accused Russian occupiers of interfering with the Ukrainian management at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine.

The facility, Europe's largest nuclear plant, was seized by Russian troops on Friday after a projectile set part of the complex on fire. Although the strike didn't release any radiation, images of the attack worried Ukrainian officials and nuclear experts alike. Ukraine's main security agency said Sunday that Russian forces launched rockets at the Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology, which houses a small nuclear reactor.

Putin blamed the fire at the plant last week on a "provocation organized by Ukrainian radicals."

International leaders, as well as Pope Francis, appealed to Putin to negotiate.

The pope said he had dispatched two cardinals to Ukraine to try to end the conflict.

"In Ukraine, rivers of blood and tears are flowing," the pontiff said in his traditional Sunday blessing.

The U.N. says it has confirmed just a few hundred civilian deaths but also warned that the number is a vast undercount.

About eight civilians were killed by Russian shelling in the town of Irpin, on the northwest outskirts of Kyiv, according to Mayor Oleksander Markyshin.

Video footage showed a shell slamming into a city street, not far from a bridge used by people fleeing the fighting.

The handful of residents who fled Mariupol before the humanitarian corridor closed said the city of 430,000 had been devastated.

Ukraine's military is greatly outnumbered by Russia's, but its professional and volunteer forces have fought back. In Kyiv, volunteers lined up Saturday to join the military.

The West has offered aid and weapon shipments and slapped Russia with vast sanctions. But no NATO troops have been sent to Ukraine.

Ukraine is planning to create an international legion of volunteer fighters from dozens of countries. More than 20,000 people have volunteered, according to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

"The whole world today is on Ukraine's side, not only in words but in deeds," he said on Sunday night.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Congress is exploring how to further isolate Russia from the global economy, including banning the import of its oil and energy products into the United States. Pelosi said Sunday that the legislation under consideration would also repeal normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus and begin the process of denying Russia access to the World Trade Organization.

The ruble has plunged in value, and dozens of multinational companies ended or dramatically scaled back their work in the country.

On Sunday, American Express announced it would suspend operations in Russia, as well as in Russian-allied Belarus. Also, two accounting firms, KPMG and PricewaterhouseCoopers, said Sunday they would end their relationships with their Russia-based member firms.

MEDIA OUTLETS SILENCED

Multiple independent online outlets were blocked by Russian authorities on Sunday, on top of dozens of others that were blocked previously. Others decided to halt their operations in Russia because of new repressive laws or refused to cover the invasion.

The new additions to the list of blocked media included Mediazona, a news site that covers Russia's police and justice system and has been a source of information about political arrests and high-profile court cases; the website of Snob magazine; the Agentstvo investigative news outlet; the 7x7 site covering regional news; the Troitsky Variant popular science newspaper that published an open letter decrying the invasion; and two regional news sites that also spoke out against the attack.

U.S.-funded broadcaster Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty announced Sunday that it was suspending its operation in Russia after it said the country intensified pressure on its journalists and tax authorities initiated bankruptcy proceedings against it.

"[Russian communications and media agency] Roskomnadzor demanded we delete our entire website. Yes, we received this demand from the agency -- to block ourselves. Because we incorrectly cover Russia's attack on Ukraine and call the war a war," Mediazona said in a statement.

"We were prepared for this. In recent days, military censorship has been effectively introduced in Russia, and there are almost no independent media left in the country. We understand all our risks, but we continue to work -- this is our duty to our readers and to ourselves," the outlet said and listed several ways Russian readers can get around the block.

Putin on Friday signed into law a bill that criminalizes the intentional spreading of what Moscow deems to be "fake" reports. Those convicted of the offense would face up 15 years in prison.

Russian authorities have repeatedly decried reports of Russian military setbacks or civilian deaths in Ukraine as "fake" news, as well as reports calling the offensive a war or an invasion. State media outlets and government officials refer to Russia's invasion of Ukraine as a "special military operation" and insist the Russian forces only target military facilities.

TikTok announced Sunday Russian users would not be able to post new videos or see videos shared from elsewhere in the world. The company blamed Moscow's new "fake news" law, which makes it illegal, among other things, to describe the fighting as an invasion. Netflix also cut its service to Russia.

Facebook and Twitter have already been blocked in Russia, along with access to the websites of a number of major international media outlets.

STRIKES TARGET AVIATION

Russian attacks on two key aviation facilities raised new concerns about Ukraine's ability to challenge Moscow's control of the skies.

Airstrikes targeted a military air base about 150 miles southwest of Kyiv, as well as a commercial airport at Vinnystia, about 70 miles southeast of the capital.

Zelenskyy confirmed that the strike on Vinnystia had "completely destroyed the airport."

In the same message, Zelenskyy, who has repeatedly urged NATO to help him defend his country against Russian warplanes, again called for assistance in fighting an air war.

"We repeat every day: Close the sky over Ukraine. Close it for all Russian rockets. For all Russian military aviation. For all these terrorists. Make a humanitarian airspace," Zelenskyy said. "We are people, and this is your humanitarian obligation to protect us."

Failing that, supply "airplanes so that we can protect ourselves," he added.

A spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that the military had struck the air base with long-range, high precision weapons, including cruise missiles. Among the targets was a Russian-made air defense system owned by Ukraine, the spokesman said.

"Almost all combat-capable aviation of the regime in Kyiv has been destroyed," Konashenkov said.

In Washington, a senior Defense Department official disputed the Russian account, saying U.S. officials "continue to observe that the airspace over Ukraine is contested."

"Ukrainian air and missile defenses remain effective and in use," said the official, who requested anonymity. "The Ukrainian military continues to fly aircraft and to employ air defense assets."

The Pentagon has noted "limited changes on the ground" over the past day, the official said. Russian forces appeared to be continuing their efforts to advance and isolate major cities like Kyiv, Kharkiv and Chernihiv but are "being met with strong Ukrainian resistance," he said.

The White House and many congressional leaders have rejected the possibility of a no-fly zone over Ukraine, which they worry could lead to clashes between NATO and Russian warplanes.

Russia, meanwhile, warned that foreign countries hosting Ukrainian combat aircraft could be viewed by Moscow as parties to the conflict.

"We know for a fact about Ukrainian combat planes which earlier flew to Romania and other neighboring countries," Konashenkov said Sunday. "We would like to point out that the use of the network of airfields of those countries for the stationing of Ukrainian combat aviation for the further use against the Russian Armed Forces could be viewed as the involvement of those countries in the armed conflict," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Yuras Karmanau and staff members of The Associated Press and David L. Stern, Joby Warrick, Kareem Fahim, Dan Lamothe, Missy Ryan, Jennifer Hassan, Danielle Paquette, Sarah Cahlan, Paulina Firozi, Rachel Pannett, Hannah Knowles, Tara Bahrampour, Kim Bellware, Brittany Shammas, Steven Zeitchik, and Yasmeen Abutaleb of The Washington Post.

The dead bodies of people killed by Russian shelling lay covered in the street in the town of Irpin, Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. With the Kremlin's rhetoric growing fiercer and a reprieve from fighting dissolving, Russian troops continued to shell encircled cities and the number of Ukrainians forced from their country grew to over 1.4 million. (AP Photo/Diego Herrera Carcedo)



Used military ammunition and Christian iconography decorate a memorial to fallen soldiers at the Saints Peter and Paul Garrison Church in Lviv, western Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. The memorial is dedicated to Ukrainian soldiers who died after 2014. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)



A Ukrainian woman dressed in military attire prays inside the Saints Peter and Paul Garrison Church in Lviv, western Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)



Ukrainian servicemen help an elderly woman, in the town of Irpin, Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. With the Kremlin's rhetoric growing fiercer and a reprieve from fighting dissolving, Russian troops continued to shell encircled cities and the number of Ukrainians forced from their country grew to over 1.4 million. (AP Photo/Andriy Dubchak)



A man opens his arms as he stands near a house destroyed in the Russian artillery shelling, in the village of Horenka close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. On Day 11 of Russia's war on Ukraine, Russian troops shelled encircled cities, and it appeared that a second attempt to evacuate civilians from the besieged port city of Mariupol had failed due to continued violence. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)



The lifeless body of a man killed in a Russian rocket attack lies amidst the debris, in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, Sunday, March 6, 2022. On Day 11 of Russia's war on Ukraine, Russian troops shelled encircled cities, and it appeared that a second attempt to evacuate civilians from the besieged port city of Mariupol had failed due to continued violence. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)



A factory and a store are burning after been bombarded in Irpin, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)



In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)



Refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine, form a line as they approach the border with Poland in Shehyni, Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. The number of Ukrainians forced from their country increased to 1.5 million and the Kremlin's rhetoric grew, with Russian President Vladimir Putin warning that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)











