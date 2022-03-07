Hogs to reshuffle lineup if Toney unable’s to play





FAYETTEVILLE -- After going with the same starting lineup for 14 consecutive games, the University of Arkansas basketball team had to make a change with senior guard Au'Diese Toney unable to play at Tennessee on Saturday because of an ankle injury.

Sophomore guard Davonte Davis, who had settled into a role as the Razorbacks' sixth man, joined the usual starting group of senior guards JD Notae and Stanley Umude, sophomore forward Jaylin Williams and senior forward Trey Wade.

After the No. 14 Vols held on to beat the No. 13 Razorbacks 78-74 at Thompson-Boling Arena, Arknsas Coach Eric Musselman said there will be another change in the starting lineup if Toney isn't able to return when Arkansas plays its SEC Tournament opener on Friday in Tampa, Fla.

Arkansas (24-7, 13-5) is the No. 4 seed and will play at approximately 1:30 p.m. Central time in the quarterfinals against either LSU (21-10, 9-9), Missouri (11-20, 5-13) or Ole Miss (13-18, 4-14).

Missouri plays Ole Miss on Wednesday night with the winner advancing to play LSU on Thursday. The surviving team from among LSU, Missouri and Ole Miss then plays Arkansas.

Musselman doesn't want to start the same lineup as he did at Tennessee because the Vols jumped ahead 31-13 and led by as many as 24 points, 44-20, in the first half.

Davis came out at the 16:27 mark of the half and was replaced by Chris Lykes after Santiago Vescovi hit back-to-back three-pointers in a 39-second span to give the Vols a 13-5 lead.

"We have to plan for Au'Diese not playing [in the SEC Tournament], which means we have to figure out what we want to do with the starting lineup," Musselman said on Arkansas' postgame radio show. "We know we're not doing what we did [at Tennessee], I can guarantee you that, to start the game.

"So we'll have to go back as a staff and regroup and try to figure out who will be in that starting unit for us."

Two possibilities to start if Toney can't are Lykes, a senior guard, and junior forward Kamani Johnson.

Lykes played 25 minutes at Tennessee, his most in an SEC game, and had 15 points, 3 assists and 3 steals before fouling out. It was his highest-scoring SEC game.

"I thought that was maybe Chris' best game of the year overall for us," Musselman said.

Lykes, a graduate transfer from Miami, scored his most points since having 21 against Elon on Dec. 21. His highest-scoring game this season is 26 points against Northern Iowa.

The Razorbacks outscored the Vols by 10 points when Lykes was on the court. He hit 4 of 7 shots, including 3 of 5 three-pointers, and 4 of 4 free throws.

"He was hitting huge shots, playing good defense," Notae said. "He just came in off the bench and gave us a spark."

So did Johnson.

The 6-7 transfer from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, played a season-high 24 minutes and had 6 points, 8 rebounds and 2 steals. The eight rebounds matched his season high at Texas A&M.

Johnson had five of Arkansas' 16 offensive rebounds. He drew eight fouls and hit 4 of 8 free throws.

"Kamani came in and made a huge impact, honestly," Notae said. "He gave us extra possessions, got fouls drawn and played good defense. Kamani stepped up."

If Toney can't play on Friday, it's also possible Musselman could decide to leave Davis in the starting lineup and make a change at a different spot.

Davis played 20 minutes at Tennessee and had four points. He's averaging 27.7 minutes and started 14 games before changing roles to come off the bench.

Toney, a graduate transfer from Pittsburgh, is averaging 10.3. 5.4 rebounds and 31.4 minutes. He is Arkansas' best perimeter defender.

Musselman said he didn't know until shortly before tipoff against Tennessee that Toney wouldn't be available.

"I thought he was going to be able to play five to seven minutes each half, and that was not the case," Musselman said. "[The ankle] was bothering him too much."

Musselman said not having Toney "drastically changes who we are from a rebound perspective and from a defense perspective."

Toney missed his first game of the season.

"If he can play [Friday], that's great news," Musselman said. "He obviously starts at the off-guard spot for us."

If Toney can't play, the Razorbacks will have a different starting lineup for a second consecutive game.

UP NEXT

Arkansas men in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals

WHEN Approximately 1:30 p.m. Central on Friday

WHERE Amalie Arena, Tampa, Fla.

RECORD Arkansas 24-7, 13-5 SEC

WHO Arkansas will play Friday against either LSU, Missouri or Ole Miss

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

TV ESPN



