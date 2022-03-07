• Gerald Couch, sheriff in Hall County, Ga., said he fired a deputy who was involved in a crash that resulted in the death of an 84-year-old man and injuries to another person, with Couch adding that the deputy "failed to follow his training and our agency's long-standing policies and procedures."

• Jared Goodman, PETA Foundation vice president and deputy general counsel for animal law, is among the animal-welfare activists calling for Lolita, an aging orca that was retired from stage shows at the Miami Seaquarium, to be released to a seaside sanctuary before she "ends up dying in the same cramped tank she's been confined to for over half a century."

• Andrew Haertzen, an assistant curator at Audubon Zoo, said officials at the New Orleans facility delayed announcing the January birth of four maned wolves because the near-threatened species is "prone to stress in the early days of rearing pups."

• Keoki Demich, a handyman, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder by the Martin County sheriff's office in Florida shortly after the discovery of a woman's body in a backyard septic tank.

• Sarah Martin, a St. Louis alderman, said a bill to make water, milk or fruit juice the default choices on children's restaurant menus is "an opportunity for us to weigh in and improve the public health of our community."

• The Rev. Elizabeth Gardner, the new head of the Episcopal Diocese of Nevada, was recently consecrated and became the second woman to administer ministries and outreach to more than 30 congregations in the Las Vegas district.

• Michael Hosinski, a 61-year-old teacher in Osceola, Ind., was charged with battery causing moderate injury after officials said he was caught on video grabbing a student by his backpack, forcing him into a wall and slapping him across the face.

• Amanda Mercier, Georgia Court of Appeals vice chief judge, said she and another judge filled a time capsule with masks, hand sanitizer and Zoom photos "to remind our successors of the challenges" of the covid-19 pandemic and placed it behind a plaque in the state's judicial building.

• Bill Hancock, captain of Reel Outlaw Charters in D'Iberville, Miss., said a mysterious black dust staining fishing vessels near the Gulfport Harbor is "so fine, it has the consistency of talcum powder, so it finds every little crack and crevice."