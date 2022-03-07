Authorities searching for escaped convict in downtown Little Rock

Little Rock police are assisting in the search for an escaped convict who was last seen in downtown Little Rock, authorities said Monday.

Joel Sanchez Delgado, 41, has a tattoo on the left side of his neck and was last seen in a blue jumpsuit, according to police.

Delgado weighs 140 pounds and stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes, according to a Twitter post from the Pulaski County sheriff's office.

Delgado escaped from the Pulaski County Courthouse, police spokesperson Mark Edwards said.

Delgado was arrested Feb. 16 on charges that included possession of a firearm by certain persons, obstructing governmental operation, possession of instruments of a crime, theft of services, failure to appear, residential burglary, and a felony warrant issued by the North Little Rock Police Department, according to an online roster for the Pulaski County jail.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting in the search, Edwards said.

Police said eSTEM’s downtown campus is under lockdown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911, according to authorities.





Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies gather outside the Pulaski County courthouse after an inmate escaped from custody on Monday morning. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Tommy Metthe)





