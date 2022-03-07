Lawmakers back more help for Ukraine

WASHINGTON -- Several members of Congress said Sunday that they are ready to step up support for Ukraine when they return to Washington after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a direct appeal to them over the weekend during a virtual appearance.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., both said they would support a ban on imports of Russian oil. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the administration was in "very active discussions" with European partners on such a move.

Rubio and Manchin said the U.S. had the ability to ramp up oil production to make up for a Russian ban to prevent raising prices on American consumers. Rubio said such concerns were an "admission" that Putin still has leverage over the United States.

Both Democratic and Republican lawmakers also said they endorsed sending Soviet-era fighter jets to counter Russian raids but cautioned against implementing a no-fly zone, which they said could escalate the conflict even further.

Zelenskyy had stopped short of using the words "no-fly zone," according to those on the call who were granted anonymity. Instead, he discussed the urgency of "control of the skies" to combat the Russian bombardment.

"A no-fly zone has become a catchphrase. I'm not sure many people understand what that means," Rubio said. "It's a willingness to shoot down the aircrafts of the Russian federation, which is basically the beginning of World War III."

Manchin wouldn't dismiss the idea of taking such a step.

"To take anything off the table thinking we might not be able to use things because we've already taken them off the table is wrong," Manchin said. "I would take nothing off the table."

The Biden administration on Thursday requested $10 billion in aid for Ukraine. But supporters are worried that money could get stalled by funding fights over additional money requested to combat the covid pandemic.





"My belief is that next week Congress is going to pass an emergency funding bill for Ukraine, putting $10 billion into both additional defensive equipment for Ukraine, but also humanitarian assistance to get civilian[s] out," Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said on "Fox News Sunday." "My hope is that the Europeans will do more as well."





Additional dollars could be directed to Poland and other European allies who are taking in refugees, Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, said.

"This is where you see Republicans and Democrats coming together to aid Ukraine and of course provide stability to Europe," Ernst said.

Information for this article was contributed by Pradnya Joshi of The Washington Post.