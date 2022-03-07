Building a cathedral

My thoughts for the Little Rock School Board:

1. Remember H.D. Thoreau's admonition to "simplify, simplify, simplify." It's got to be about mission first, mission last, mission forever, and always about the students.

2. Every girl and boy must be known and loved.

3. Focus on reading, calculating, writing, and thinking.

4. The path to progress is paved with sound work habits.

5. Consider the wonderful medieval tale about cathedral-building. When asked what they were doing, three laborers responded very differently: One said that he was laying bricks, another responded that he was hauling materials, the third proudly proclaimed that he was "building a cathedral."

My very best to the school board members as they go about the vital work of building a cathedral, one student at a time!

ARNOLD HOLTBERG

Hot Springs

It's like an addiction

When you have a preconceived notion of what the answer should be, just type that as your Google search, and you will probably find websites that agree. With all the misinformation, distortions, and outright lies on the Internet, how can we find the truth?

One of the advantages of a college education, or even a high school education, should be where to find the truth on the Internet and how much to trust it. Back in the 1950s, we had CBS, ABC, and NBC. They all reported the same news without a whit of difference. They still do.

Now we have one channel that reports the news as propaganda. Which one is it? ABC. CBS, NBC, PBS or Fox?

When the news is broadcast on four of these channels pretty much the same, and one of them, not so much, which one is most unreliable? Answer: The outlier.

When you were growing up, you probably learned, as I did, to disregard anybody that lies to you. We did not have a news channel dedicated to portraying one of our major political parties in a negative light. Tune into Fox News and count the number of seconds before you hear something negative about Democrats. Then listen to their talking heads, and it is all about how wrong the Democrats are about everything.

If it makes you angry, a normal person will turn it off. but a certain percentage of the audience loves it because it makes them angry! If you find that watching any other channel but Fox just doesn't do it for you, you are probably addicted to the anger, outrage and hate deliberately engendered by Fox News to keep you coming back for more. They know you are addicted, and they want to keep you coming back.

Our mothers told us, "If your friends jump off the bridge, don't you jump too."

RUUD DuVALL

Fayetteville

Why press important

Without a free press, there is no freedom.

TRISH ENGLAND

Little Rock

Putin no savvy genius

Here we go, right on cue. Voices letter-writer Jack Mayberry makes the ridiculous paradoxical claim that Donald Trump would have stopped the invasion that he has publicly complimented and praised. Trump is on record calling Vladimir Putin's unprovoked attack of Ukraine "genius" and "savvy." Treasonous words in support of the enemy, straight from the mouth of a bitter and shameless ex-president.

Donald Trump is the same guy (when smitten with bromantic infatuation) who took Putin's word over condemning evidence handed to him by U.S. intelligence. We also know these two birds of a feather held closed-door meetings with interpreters only. Already overused comparable historical duos come to mind.

Whatever devious scheme the "Art of the Deal" man and Putin might have plotted was derailed by a free and fair election in our country. A soundly defeated Trump, thinking he was on the cusp of intoxicating unchecked autocratic power and wealth, in desperation incited the Jan. 6 attempted insurrection.

Putin, minus his "evil twin" but always the madman, now has the fringe benefit of naïve Americans believing Trump would have stopped him. And sadly, these are the ones who prefer to remain uninformed, lost and hopelessly wandering like blind sheep in a cornfield maze carved in our landscape by the greatest charlatan in American history.

But, for the Americans who are sick from drinking this delusional elixir from a sad, pathetic snake-oil salesman, there is an antidote for the perverted, convoluted doublespeak of Trumpworld.

Before this monster's divisive rhetoric destroys us all from within, my Republican friends need to reclaim your party!

ROGER MARSH

Little Rock

Demonization by left

Dr. Bradley Gitz opines in his op-ed "The left disconnects" that the left practices "derision followed by dismissal" in place of "refutation." Many readers may wonder if instead he really meant "derision followed by demonization."

If we seek to frame dissent as amoral and unworthy of consideration on a level we are witnessing from the left, we expect our historians to call it out in plain terms. The soft tyranny of words poorly chosen can affect us all, even one as gifted in the use of language as Dr. Gitz.

GAYLE BURNS

Jonesboro

New ad race-baiting

Sen. John Boozman has reached a new low in political advertising, promoting race-baiting beyond the infamous "Willie Horton" ad of 1988.

Mr. Boozman presents Arkansas as the same bigoted, backwater cesspool of racism, ignorance and prejudice that it was when Ike had to send troops to Little Rock.

JOHN RAINONE

Garfield