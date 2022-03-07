Little Rock mayoral hopeful Steve Landers partnered with GOP political operative at campaign’s launch

Steve Landers Sr., a businessman seeking to unseat Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr., briefly partnered with a former executive director of the Republican Party of Arkansas around the time he formally launched his mayoral campaign.

The political consultant, Clint Reed, approached him about working together, Landers said in a recent phone interview.

Landers formally announced his bid Sept. 15.

He said he worked with Reed last fall before they parted ways in November as a result of what Landers described as a 30-day buyout.

Reed is a political operative from Arkansas and former partner with the Impact Management Group, a political consulting firm.

He was fired as U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio's chief of staff in 2018 after allegations of improper conduct.

He was named executive director of the Republican Party of Arkansas in 2004. In 2007, he left the position for a job with the Republican National Committee.

After working on Rubio's unsuccessful 2016 presidential campaign as well as the senator's re-election bid the same year, Reed was tapped to serve as the Florida Republican's chief of staff in Washington, D.C.

He started in the role in January 2017, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported at the time.

Reed is a native of Hot Springs who has earned degrees from Batesville's Lyon College and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, the Democrat-Gazette reported.

In January 2018, Rubio's office released a statement that said the senator had been made aware of "allegations of improper conduct" by his chief of staff. Reed was serving in the role at the time, though he went unnamed in the news release.

"By early this afternoon, I had sufficient evidence to conclude that while employed by this office, my Chief of Staff had violated office policies regarding proper relations between a supervisor and their subordinates," Rubio said in the statement. "I further concluded that this led to actions which in my judgement amounted to threats to withhold employment benefits."

Rubio said he "traveled from Florida to Washington D.C. and terminated his employment effective immediately."

Landers, 68, previously operated a chain of auto dealerships that bear his name. He serves on the Arkansas Racing Commission and has never run for office before.

Reed, 45, now runs a political consulting firm called Reed + Company.

"Our firm was the general consultant from the rollout through, I believe, the end of November," Reed said by phone Thursday. He said he did not serve as Landers' campaign manager.

Asked about why the relationship ended, Reed said, "We just mutually agreed to go in different directions."

Responding to a question about his termination from Rubio's office, Reed said that politics can be "sensationalized" and can be "a very difficult profession from time to time."

"I've privately and publicly acknowledged my shortcomings during that period, have sought forgiveness and am grateful to continue to represent wonderful clients," he added.

Reed said he did not feel the moment "fully reflects my book of work and political life over 20 years and, again, have been grateful for opportunities to continue to represent great clients."

Reed resides between Little Rock and Florida, he said.

According to Landers, he has been "calling the shots" himself on the campaign right now. He said he has not engaged a campaign manager or a consulting firm at the moment.

He added that he plans to "get somebody, but I want to get the right person." It was not a good fit with Reed, Landers explained.

He recalled, "They came to me and said, you know, 'We want to do this for you if you decide you want to do it."

Landers said he did not know Reed's background or history but talked to him because he was the first to come to him.

He has slowed down and is not in any hurry to hire somebody else right now, Landers said, referring to the fact that the election is eight months away.

Landers described himself as an independent; he said he does not vote by party and has voted for several Democrats in Arkansas in recent years.

Asked if Reed getting fired from Rubio's office affected Landers and Reed parting ways, Landers said, "I didn't know anything about it. I didn't know anything about why he got fired."

At that time, Landers suggested he was just trying to figure out how to get his campaign started, "which I did, and clearly, it wasn't what I wanted it to be or I wouldn't have got out so quick, you know, with him."

Mayoral contests are officially nonpartisan in Little Rock.

If no candidate receives at least 40% of the vote in the Nov. 8 election, a runoff election will take place between the top two candidates the following month.

Scott, 38, has two other announced challengers in addition to Landers: Greg Henderson and Loretta Hendrix. Pamela Whitaker, who announced a bid for mayor last year, recently filed to run for state treasurer instead.