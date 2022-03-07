Man shot in arm while driving in Little Rock, police say

A man was shot in the arm while driving on Baseline Road early Sunday morning, Little Rock police said.

Officers responded to 5813 Baseline Road at 2:43 a.m. due to a shooting, according to an incident report from police.

Upon arrival, officers observed a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado pickup with several bullet holes in the driver’s side window, police said.

Officers made contact with the driver Felipe Garcia, 29, who was shot in his left arm, according to the report.

Garcia told police he was driving eastbound on Baseline Road when a newer model Challenger drove next to him and he was shot with a rifle, the report states.

The car was at the intersection of Baseline Road and Dailey Drive when the incident occurred, according to the report.

Garcia was transported to Baptist Health Medical Center, police said.

Police circled the area with negative results, according to the report.