Memo from future

San Bernardino, Calif.--About three miles from where I'm sitting, my dad spent the last 10 days of his life in isolation because dying alone in hospice is better than contracting covid-19. Once he had died, my sister was not allowed to see his body because she had tested positive for the virus.

No one tried to offer a rationale for such mindless and evil rules, apart from the same one given for pretty much every other disastrous "health" policy of the past two years: "because of covid."

We had to destroy hundreds of thousands of our fellow citizens' businesses "because of covid." We had to seriously damage or ruin the educational trajectories of millions of young people "because of covid." We had to dehumanize ourselves, and especially children, wearing nearly useless masks "because of covid." We sat idly by as depression, domestic violence and drug addiction skyrocketed, accompanied by suicides, "because of covid." The social fabric had to be ripped to pieces "because of covid."

These thoughts are even more acute than they otherwise would be because I'm writing from the living museum of bad ideas called southern California. The reports you've heard of slow-rolling social collapse are true.

Many of the pockets of relative tranquility and order that existed here have disappeared since the 1990s when I joined an early wave of refugees fleeing the state. Pockets of wealth and civility remain, but the government-sponsored squalor is closing in.

California's voters have chosen policies, and policies have consequences. The city I grew up in, San Bernardino, hosts some 225,000 people and lacks even one secure neighborhood. The same can be said of bordering Colton, Rialto and Highland. People living along an arc connecting East Highland, Redlands, Loma Linda and Grand Terrace can imagine themselves inhabiting bubbles of calm, but the spirit of menace is everywhere. There was a time when owning a Newport Beach home worth $12 million meant living in safety.

No longer.

Trash festoons the roads and running red lights is common. The governing class pretends to care about education, but check the statistics of any public school in California's Inland Empire to see the results. The governing class pretends to care about the homeless, but nothing substantial is done, and the problem grows. The day before I wrote this, a clearly disturbed homeless man came into the hotel dining room where I'm sitting and treated himself to breakfast as everyone looked silently on.

So California is spiraling the drain--but at least old ladies can be prevented from seeing their dying husbands and daughters can be prevented from touching the fresh corpses of their fathers "because of covid."

Anyone who has spent quality time in a Third World country will recognize the official incompetence twinned with a devotion to heartless bureaucracy.

This matters to Arkansas mainly because, as is often said, America's future begins in California. The poisonous obsession with race now ruining schools and colleges in Arkansas was afoot in California when I taught there a few decades ago. There's a lot of exuberance about the rapid growth of northwest Arkansas. It felt the same in southern California 30 years ago. Cars jam, stress rises, quality of life falls, civil society cracks.

As I drive through older sections of large towns in northwest Arkansas I often think, "This is what San Bernardino felt like 25 years ago."

At some stage, troubled communities reach a point of no return. This isn't happenstance or the work of the devil. It's the result of human choice.

Arkansas' city planners would benefit from an unguided, unmanipulated tour through what used to be middle-class southern California.

A generation ago, the Del Rosa area of San Bernardino was lower middle-class, quiet and relatively safe. Now it is a man-made abyss. In the early 1990s, I rented a room on a hill overlooking the area and watched, over a period of several months, as it collapsed--first socially, then economically. City officials made glib housing decisions that permanently and negatively affected the many hundreds who had lived in the neighborhood for years.

The operating assumption is that older generations care about the young. Given the mountains of economic, psychological and social harm we've dumped on our kids over the past two years "because of covid," young people would be fully justified in doubting our concern. Certainly, they have grounds for doubting their elders' capacity for discernment.

But if there is any care left in us for something beyond our own immediate desires and ideological fixations, we will look to California, see what the future holds unless wiser minds prevail, and then go looking for those wiser minds.

Preston Jones lives in Siloam Springs and oversees the website "War & Life: Discussions with Veterans" (warandlifediscussions.weebly.com).