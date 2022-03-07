Middleton’s 44 sparks Bucks’ rally

MILWAUKEE -- Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday made sure the Milwaukee Bucks withstood Giannis Antetokounmpo's foul trouble and got through arguably the toughest three-game stretch of their schedule unscathed.

Middleton scored a season-high 44 points, Holiday had 24 and the Bucks rallied to beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 132-122 on Sunday for their fourth consecutive victory.

Holiday scored 17 points and Middleton had 16 in the fourth quarter to help the Bucks outscore the Suns 12-1 over the last three minutes. They're the first Bucks teammates to each score at least 15 fourth-quarter points in the same game over the last 25 seasons, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

"We love being in those type of games," Holiday said. "They're a really good team. We kind of know what it takes, especially in moments like that, what it takes to win games."

The Bucks won their fourth in a row overall and third in the last five days.

Milwaukee erased a 14-point deficit in the final six minutes of the Heat game and trailed the Bulls by seven points at the start of the fourth quarter.

"We're just trying to lock in a little bit better," Middleton said. "We've spoken on it multiple times in the past where we've had these lapses and what not. We're trying to be dialed in, trying to be your best self for 48 minutes out there."

CELTICS 126, NETS 120

BOSTON -- Jayson Tatum scored a season-high 54 points -- 34 of them in the second half -- and Boston overcame a rare appearance of both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn's lineup.

Durant played in his second game since mid-January and scored 37 to become the 23rd player in NBA history to reach 25,000 points. Irving joined him for just the fourth time all season, scoring 19 in his first game in three weeks and his first in Boston since he was pelted with a water bottle during the playoffs.

Jaylen Brown scored 21 points for Boston.

WIZARDS 133, PACERS 123

WASHINGTON -- Kristaps Porzingis scored 25 points in his first game for Washington to help the Wizards beat Indiana.

Porzingis returned from a right knee bone bruise and played for the first time since the Wizards acquired him from Dallas in a trade last month. It was his first game overall since Jan. 29.

Kyle Kuzma added 23 points for the Wizards. Malcolm Brogdon scored 27 points Indiana.

ROCKETS 123,

GRIZZLIES 112

HOUSTON -- Kevin Porter Jr. scored 29 points, Christian Wood added 28 points and 13 rebounds and Houston beat Memphis to end a 12-game losing streak.

Porter scored 19 of his 22 second-half points in the third quarter to help Houston overcome a 10-point halftime deficit. Wood has scored at least 20 points in three games.

Jalen Green added 24 points and eight rebounds, and Eric Gordon had 12 points in the Rockets' first victory since beating Cleveland on Feb. 2.

Desmond Bane scored 28 points, and Ja Morant added 22 points and six assists for Memphis. Steven Adams had season-high 23 points and finished with 12 rebounds.

NUGGETS 138,

PELICANS 130, OT

DENVER -- Nikola Jokic scored 30 of his 46 points in the fourth quarter and overtime and Denver rallied after squandering an early 21-point lead to beat New Orleans.

Jokic hit two free throws to tie it with 3.2 second remaining in regulation and then sealed it in OT with a three-pointer with 1:30 left. His big night led to an improbable win in which Coach Michael Malone was ejected late in the third quarter, the team completely unraveling and then regrouping down the stretch.

Jokic, the reigning NBA MVP also had 12 rebounds and 11 assists.

Brandon Ingram had 38 points for New Orleans.

JAZZ 116, THUNDER 103

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Bojan Bogdanovic made a franchise-record 11 3-pointers and scored 35 points to help Utah beat Oklahoma City.

Bogdanovic attemped 18 three-pointers. Donovan Mitchell had 24 points and 10 assists, and Jordan Clarkson added 20 points for the Jazz.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 33 points, 8 assists and 7 rebounds for Oklahoma City.

CAVALIERS 104, RAPTORS 96

CLEVELAND -- Rookie Evan Mobley had 20 points and 17 rebounds, Lauri Markkanen scored 22 points and Cleveland widened its lead over Toronto in the Eastern Conference.

Pascal Siakam scored 24 points for Toronto.

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo tries to get past Phoenix Suns' Jae Crowder during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Milwaukee . (AP Photo/Morry Gash)



Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis and Phoenix Suns' Landry Shamet go after a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Milwaukee . (AP Photo/Morry Gash)



Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton drives if traffic during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Milwaukee . (AP Photo/Morry Gash)



Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Milwaukee . (AP Photo/Morry Gash)



Milwaukee Bucks' DeAndre' Bembry and Phoenix Suns' Torrey Craig go after a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Milwaukee . (AP Photo/Morry Gash)



Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday drives between Phoenix Suns' Bismack Biyombo and Aaron Holiday during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Milwaukee . (AP Photo/Morry Gash)



