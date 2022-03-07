Sections
Multiple people wounded in shooting outside Iowa high school

by The Associated Press | Today at 4:18 p.m.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Multiple people have been wounded in a shooting outside an Iowa high school, authorities said Monday.

KCCI-TV reports that Sgt. Paul Parizek said suspects have been detained in the Monday afternoon shooting on the grounds of East High School in Des Moines. Police said three teens are in critical condition.

The school is locked down and residents are asked to stay clear. Streets around the school have been shut down.

Police said they do not believe there is a continued threat to the public.

