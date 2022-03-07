



• Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, just six months after he resigned from office, made a campaign-like stop at a Brooklyn church Sunday, delivering a speech in which he condemned "cancel culture." The Democrat resigned in August, days after an independent probe found he sexually harassed nearly a dozen women, and that he and aides worked to retaliate against an accuser. On Sunday, Cuomo acknowledged his behavior wasn't appropriate but quickly added that nothing he did violated the law. "I didn't appreciate how fast the perspectives changed," he said. "I've learned a powerful lesson and paid a very high price for learning that lesson. God isn't finished with me yet." Cuomo quoted the Bible several times as he described his travails then went on the offensive to attack the "political sharks" in Albany who, he said, "smelled blood" and exploited the situation for political gain. He hasn't said he's running for office, but is still sitting on a multimillion dollar campaign war chest he could use to finance another run. Several district attorneys in New York said they found Cuomo's accusers "credible," but said the available evidence wasn't strong enough to press criminal charges against him. "The actions against me were prosecutorial misconduct," Cuomo said, repeating a theme he has pushed from the outset. "They used cancel culture to effectively overturn an election."

• Tyler Perry is set to give the keynote address at Emory University's commencement ceremony. During the May 9 ceremony on the Emory Quadrangle, the actor and director is also set to receive an honorary doctor of letters degree. Born and raised in New Orleans, Perry founded Tyler Perry studios in Atlanta in 2006. That same year he founded the Perry Foundation, which aims to help economically disadvantaged people improve their quality of life. "Tyler Perry is a visionary creative force -- writing, directing, producing and performing in plays, films and TV shows that move, entertain and inspire," Emory President Gregory Fenves said in a news release. "Equally impressive are his endeavors as a philanthropist, humanitarian and social justice advocate. Whether funding scholarships for talented students, covering the grocery bills of elderly Atlanta residents, or supporting global disaster relief, he is renowned for creating opportunities and giving back to his community." The commencement, a ticketed event for 2022 graduates and their guests, will also be livestreamed.



