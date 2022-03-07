SOCCER

Mexico suspends matches

Mexico's top-division soccer league suspended all matches scheduled for Sunday after a huge brawl among fans during the previous day's match between host Queretaro and Atlas from Guadalajara, the reigning league champion. "We regret and condemn these events, which run contrary to the spirit of our soccer," the Mexican Soccer Federation said in a statement. The suspension affected three matches scheduled for Sunday. The Saturday match was suspended in the 62nd minute after multiple fights broke out in the stands. Security personnel opened the gates to the field so that fans, including women and children, could escape the stands. Queretaro state authorities said 23 remained hospitalized. Ten were in serious condition and three others were in critical condition with very severe injuries. After the melee broke out, players from visiting Atlas quickly fled to the locker rooms as did some from the Queretaro side. Other Queretaro players, including Uruguayan goalie Washington Aguerre, stayed near the bench trying to calm the fans. After several minutes some of the fights moved to the field where they continued punching and kicking. Some people were armed with chairs and metal bars. One fan could be seen pulling a knife to cut the nets of one goal. Others destroyed one side's bench and some fought in the tunnel to the field.

BASKETBALL

Randle fined $50,000

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle was fined $50,000 by the NBA on Sunday for shoving Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson, making contact with a referee who was trying to break up the altercation and refusing to participate in its ensuing investigation. Randle and Johnson were both called for technical fouls after bumping chests and exchanging words in the third quarter of a wild 115-114 victory by the Suns over the Knicks on Friday night. A referee separated the two, but then Randle barreled through the ref to shove Johnson again, which earned the ejection. Johnson responded with a brilliant fourth quarter, banking in a three-pointer at the buzzer to finish with a career-high 38 points. His ninth three-pointer in 12 tries came from 31 feet at the top of the key, capping a 21-point fourth quarter that included six three-pointers. The Knicks looked like they were headed for an impressive road win before Randle's ill-timed outburst late in the third quarter sent him to the locker room. Instead, New York blew a 14-point lead in Randle's absence and dropped its seventh consecutive game.

Omaha fires coach

Derrin Hansen, who coached Omaha during its transition from Division II to Division I, was fired Sunday after a second consecutive five-win season. Hansen had been a member of the Mavericks' staff since 1998 and head coach for 17 seasons. Hansen compiled a 253-260 record, 92-122 since the program became a full Division I member in 2015. The Mavericks were 5-25 overall and 4-14 in Summit League play this season. They lost 87-79 to South Dakota State on Saturday in the first round of the conference tournament. The Mavericks reached the Summit League Tournament final in 2017 and came within a missed three-pointer at the buzzer from making the NCAA Tournament. They returned to the Summit final in 2019. The Mavericks were a combined 10-45 the last two years, 7-25 in the Summit League.

FOOTBALL

LSU picks up transfer QB

Former Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels is transferring to LSU, where he will enter a wide-open competition to be the starter in Coach Brian Kelly's first season with the Tigers. Daniels entered the transfer portal last month, not long after Arizona State fired its offensive coordinator in the midst of an NCAA investigation. He has been Arizona State's starter the last three seasons, throwing for 6,025 yards, 32 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 29 games. The junior has two years of eligible remaining after the NCAA granted an extra year to all athletes who competed during the pandemic-altered 2020 season. At LSU, he'll be the most experienced quarterback on the roster when it comes to playing time. Senior Myles Brennan, who entered the transfer portal briefly in December after Kelly was hired, has been limited by injuries the past two seasons.

TENNIS

China's Shuai first at Lyon

Ukrainian refugee Dayana Yastremska took Zhang Shuai to three sets Sunday in the final of the Lyon Open that the Chinese player eventually won 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. The 21-year-old Yastremska only fled her home in war-torn Odessa, Ukraine, last week following the Russian invasion. She spent two nights sheltering in an underground car park from missile strikes before escaping with her 15-year-old sister Ivanna through Romania while their parents stayed behind in Odessa. The 140th-ranked Yastremska had a remarkable run to her fifth career final after being given a wild card to play at the tournament. She beat second-seeded Sorana Cirstea 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4 in the semifinals.

Fans clash during a Mexican soccer league match between the host Queretaro and Atlas from Guadalajara, at the Corregidora stadium, in Queretaro, Mexico, Saturday, March 5, 2022. Multiple people were injured during the brawl, including two critically. (AP Photo/Sergio Gonzalez)



