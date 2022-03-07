One person hurt, damage reported as storm produces tornado activity across Arkansas

An intense supercell thunderstorm that produced at least one damaging tornado moved across Arkansas from Pope County to Randolph County on Sunday night, officials with the National Weather Service office in North Little Rock said Sunday night.

A tornado was reported just after 5 p.m. north of Russellville, Jeff Hood, weather service meteorologist, said.

About 6:40 p.m., the storm reportedly caused damage west of Mountain View in Stone County, he said. About 8 p.m. the weather service received reports of damage in Sharp County between Mountain View and Evening Shade. Just after 8 p.m. the storm tracked into northeast Randolph County and Izard County.

As of about 8:30 p.m., Hood said it sounded like most of the damage being reported was in Sharp County.

A dispatcher for Sharp County said there were reports of a couple houses with possible tornado damage.

"We are working as hard as we can to get to them [the damaged houses]," he said.

It was unknown if the storm produced a single long track tornado or several, Hood said.

"Our job in the next couple days will be to evaluate the damage along that path and determine if it is continuous, or if it was broken and made by multiple tornadoes."

As of 9 p.m., Hood said the Weather Center had seen limited documentation of the damage and were unable to provide an estimate about the size of the tornado or tornadoes.

Justin Drittler, Pope County Director of Emergency Management, said crews were still accessing the damage about 9 p.m. He said most the damage appeared to be located in Martin Township, north of Dover.

He said there was one known injury, a person was struck with a branch but refused treatment.

Two homes were damaged by trees and no one inside was injured, Drittler said.

Drittler said the doors on the Martin Township fire station also were blown off. In another incident, a person had pulled off the road when a tree fell on their vehicle.

"If you don't have to be in the area, please avoid it as our crews do their work throughout the night," Drittler said.

Jason Maddox, a Stone County dispatcher, said crews were still accessing the damage Sunday night.

"We've had a quite a few trees down," Maddox said.

A few isolated storms also may have produced weakened tornadoes in northeast and west Arkansas earlier in the night, Hood said.

Tornado watches also were issued for portions of western and northwestern Arkansas until 2 a.m., he said. The storms could produce isolated or brief tornadoes.

"We will have to keep a close eye on the storms as they make their way across the state," he said.

Arkansas Valley Electric Cooperative was showing about 1,000 power outages north of Dover at about 7:20 p.m.

At about 6:40 p.m., Entergy reported more than a 1,000 power outages west of Mountain View. The outages were still ongoing at about 9:30 p.m.