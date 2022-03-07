OPINION | A WORD: Can you solve this puzzle from the 1876 Arkansas Gazette?

It was wholly a pleasure to receive emails last week from readers who solved our not-Wordle puzzle.

Perhaps you remember the challenge: Guess a four-letter word. The word did not begin with a vowel, and it carried a variety of meanings (see arkansasonline.com/37word).

All the emailers had the answer: "lead."

Lead is one of those words with vastly different meanings depending on context. Somehow, English speakers know which of its assorted meanings applies.

This week, we have a slightly more difficult puzzle, from the newspaper's archives. It appeared in the Jan. 28, 1876, Arkansas Gazette:

What makes the following sentence special?

"John P. Brady gave me a black walnut box of quite a small size."

Think you know? I'll post the answer here March 14, but if you don't want to wait until then, feel free to raise your hand today.

Email:

cstorey@adgnewsroom.com