OPINION | OLD NEWS: Mock weddings of toddlers raised funds for Arkansas churches, schools in 1900s





"Tom Thumb weddings" were big-time fun 100 years ago, and big-time fundraisers.

I thought I knew what a Tom Thumb wedding was: Giggly big sisters, ambitious brides or etiquette teachers stage a mock wedding among children. Gussy up your toddlers as a bride and groom, have them hold hands, take copious photos.

And there is a recent tradition in which couples with preexisting children dress the kids as "junior" brides or grooms, to demonstrate that the whole family welcomes that incoming stepparent.

Occasionally one reads about a church that holds a mock wedding for middle-schoolers that's rather like a junior prom without the dancing. But modern Tom Thumb-ery pales beside the lucrative pageantry that was babies marrying babies in the early 20th century.

We're talking dozens of shorties, whole classrooms and even whole schools full, each child made to dress as a specific member in a big wedding party, from minister to bride and groom to parents, grandparents, maids and groomsmen, down to and including footmen and some ushers.

Audiences gladly paid to watch somber toddlers nail their parts or become bewildered and start to wail. These spectacles were money makers for churches and schools.

At first, they were called "fairy weddings" after a heavily publicized event in New York during the Civil War.

'HUMAN CURIOSITIES'

On Feb. 10, 1863, two talented and wealthy circus performers with dwarfism, Charles Stratton and Lavinia Warren, got married in front of 2,000 paying guests at Grace Episcopal Church in New York. Thousands more paid to attend their reception.

Stratton was better known as Gen. Tom Thumb, and Lavinia was "the Lilliputian queen." They were attended by two other little people, "Commodore" George Nutt and Lavinia's sister, "the infinitesimal" Minnie Warren. Estimates of their heights vary dramatically even among usually reliable sources. Suffice to say all were famously small.

The Feb. 11, 1863, New York Times gushed, "Those who did and those who did not attend the wedding of Gen. Thomas Thumb and Queen Lavinia Warren composed the population of this great Metropolis yesterday, and thenceforth religious and civil parties sink into comparative insignificance before this one arbitrating query of fate — Did you or did you not see Tom Thumb married?"

President Lincoln welcomed the honeymooning couple to the White House. Reproductions of Matthew Brady's photos of "The Fairy Wedding" spread the sensation far and wide.

The first related mention I see in the archives of the Arkansas Gazette and Arkansas Democrat is an item in the May 19, 1871, Gazette that lists the acts on a program for "the May Queen celebration at City Hall" in Little Rock. No. 6 was "Mr. and Mrs. Tom Thumb." I imagine toddlers in wedding regalia made to stand still, tableau-style.

The Strattons themselves went on touring with P.T. Barnum and appeared in Little Rock twice, first as headliners in 1876 at the Grand Opera-House on Main Street between Third and Fourth streets (see arkansasonline.com/37opera). In 1881, as part of Barnum's Greatest Show on Earth, they returned as one of many acts, including the 20 trained elephants, the 20 racing camels and Chang the Chinese Giant.

After Stratton died in 1883, Lavinia married another little actor and formed an opera company with him and his brother; they made a silent movie in 1915 but were not successful enough to keep Lavinia in the style to which she had become accustomed. When she died in 1919, her act was a sideline to their ice cream parlor in her hometown, Middleboro, Mass. (see arkansasonline.com/37atlas).

FAIRY WEDDING

The Atlas Obscura says the idea of staging child versions of the Strattons' wedding arose after Charles' death as a memorial to him. Do-it-yourself brochures circulated with instructions for arranging 50 child actors, and naturally, there was a lawsuit between publishers of competing scripts for the sexist little plays.

The first well advertised mention of a "Tom Thumb" production at Little Rock was in the May 20, 1902, Democrat. Some group called La Petite 400 of Little Rock would participate in an "elaborate" Tom Thumb wedding June 19 at Glenwood Park on behalf of Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

"This beautiful spectacular by about 300 little society ladies and gentlemen is under the able management of Claudia Hazen White of New York, who for the past year has been traveling in the interest of churches, clubs and societies," the Democrat reported. "She comes to us highly recommended from press and pulpit as an artist, teacher, lecturer and manager.

"Her success in handling hundreds of children is phenomenal and packed houses greet her invariably."

She was to drill the kids younger than 6 to perform a wedding play and also coach older young people to present "The Veneered Savage," a two-act farce (see arkansasonline.com/37play). But based upon the report after the smashing success of two performances, instead of the farce, her young troupe presented "Cleopatra" and a tribal sketch in which she played "Zingarella." She also sang and did impressions.

The Democrat quoted dialogue from Tom Thumb:

"Do you, Tom, take this woman to be your muchly wedded wife, until you do part this evening?" asked the diminutive minister of the little groom.

"I do," came the answer.

"And do you, Lavinia, take this man to be your woeful wedded husband until you leave this stage?"

"I do."

Schools and churches around Arkansas staged Tom Thumb weddings occasionally through the first two decades of the 20th century. Sometimes they used a high school auditorium, sometimes a city hall. In January 1914, fundraisers for a Baptist church in Calhoun County staged one at Thornton City Hall.

In July 1915, a Tom Thumb wedding fundraiser for a Presbyterian church at Ashdown was "quite a beautiful and interesting entertainment which drew a large crowd."

A Jewish ladies society held one at Little Rock's Palace Theater in December 1915, as a Hanukkah program that also included "an Indian dance and sketch" titled "Made in America." A few days later, the Pulaski Heights School Improvement Association (SIA) had pupils mock-marry one another in the parish house of St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 523 N. Ash St. The Gazette reported Dec. 11:

"Little Miss Loretta Jenkins took the part of the bride and Billy Robinson played the groom. Flower girls were Ruth Beam and Martha Jean Rogers."

In December 1921, the Council of Jewish Women's Tom Thumb wedding at Concordia Club in Little Rock was quite the production, and we have photos from the Democrat. But by then, the Tom Thumb fundraiser was giving way to another idea for community theatricals: "The Womanless Wedding."

In an era when cross-dressing was scandalous and homosexuality a crime, big casts of respectable guys, in towns large and small, pranced about as women before audiences that laughed until they cried. We'll squint at bit at that March 14.

