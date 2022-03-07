OPINION | READ TO ME: 2 snails struggle to reach Noah’s Ark in vibrant kids book





"Snail's Ark," Written by Irene Latham, illustrated by Mehrdokht Amini (G.P. Putnam's Sons Books for Young Readers, Feb. 8), ages 3-5, 32 pages, $18.99 hardcover, $10.99 ebook, $5 audiobook.

Read to Me usually hands off books about specific faiths to Religion editor Frank Lockwood, because he has permanent dibbies. But sometimes a book aimed at one faith is so broadly appealing it hits everybody, and sometimes the story originates with Scripture and yet pervades the culture in general.

Such is the case with "Snail's Ark," which opens a fresh perspective on Noah's Ark.

That ancient story is associated with Christianity, Judaism, Islam and other Abrahamic religions but is so generally understood that it can be used to sell tires on TV, and has been. Who doesn't know something about the world-destroying flood and about Noah, who built a huge boat in which animals took refuge two-by-two?

Noah doesn't appear in "Snail's Ark." Instead, we follow a snail named Esther as she makes a perilous journey to reach the safety of the ark.

Esther wakes up to a feeling that something big is happening. In the past she's been able to snuggle into her shell and ride out storms, but as animals stampede around her two by two the wind advises her she can't this time. She must get to the ark.

Inching along she finally sees the ark, but it's scary. She decides to check on her friend Solomon before moving any closer to that giant thing. From here, "Snail's Ark" becomes a story about friendship.

It's clear that Esther and Solomon are in grave danger when a minor miracle occurs. All the other animals, which have gathered safely into the ark ahead of them, cheer as they make an amazing arrival.

The snails say, "Thank you." And then they find a cozy nook and go to sleep as the wild sea swells.

Latham's rhythmic text is well described as lyrical, and her refrain "hurry, hurry" creates urgency. The rich colors and collage-like style of Amini's illustrations satisfy the eye while making the animal characters relatable.

Latham, who lives in Alabama, is a veteran children's book author best known for "The Cat Man of Aleppo," which won a Caldecott honor. Amini, who grew up in Iran, lives in London. Her work also can be seen in "Chicken in the Kitchen,'' "Golden Domes and Silver Lanterns: A Muslim Book of Colors," "A Moon for Moe and Mo" and other children's books.

