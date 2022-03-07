100 years ago

March 7, 1922

STUTTGART -- The third oil and gas showing within three days was encountered in the Weaver well this morning. Today's showing, at a depth of about 2,900 feet, was so pronounced that drilling was suspended pending the arrival of officials of the Moberly Drilling and Leasing Company... The bit has been in a broken formation of chalk, shale, sand, gypsum and boulders since going through a limestone formation at 2,840 feet... When news of the oil showing yesterday afternoon reached the city it caused a mild wave of excitement and almost 1,000 people flocked to the Weaver farm.

50 years ago

March 7, 1972

ROGERS -- The Army Engineers will hold a meeting Monday at Rogers High School to discuss the possibility of including Beaver, Table Rock, Bull Shoals and Norfork Lake in the National Recreation Area System. The National Recreation Area System will be a group of federal recreation areas created to supplement the state's park system. It will be similar to programs related to the national parks and national forests, and will give financial assistance to states for providing more recreational opportunities.

25 years ago

March 7, 1997

• An attempt to legislate stiffer penalties for criminals who target victims based on their race, ethnicity, religion or sex failed Thursday in a vote by the state House Judiciary Committee... The so-called hate-crime bill, House Bill 1576, would have applied only to misdemeanor cases, including some involving battery and harassment charges. The bill would have allowed penalties of up to two years where "the defendant knew that the victim was within the class delineated" and "the defendant maliciously and with specific intent committed the offense because the victim was within the class delineated." Currently, misdemeanor offenders can be sentenced to no more than one year imprisonment... The bill, sponsored by Rep. Jacqueline Roberts, D-Pine Bluff, failed after receiving only seven votes from the 12 committee members who voted; it required 11 favorable votes for passage.

10 years ago

March 7, 2012

LONOKE -- A call to the Lonoke County sheriff's office Monday morning was vague but alarming. When sheriff 's Lt. James Kulesa and investigator Keith Eaton arrived at Herman Beasley's house, they found what appeared to be a grenade shoved inside a plastic cup. Beasley said he had found the cup in the trunk wheel well of a white Chevy sedan he'd just bought from a scrap yard, Kulesa said. Unsure of what it was or what to do, Beasley removed the cup, set it down in the yard and covered it with a trash can. After lifting the can, the two deputies scrutinized the cup and the grenadelike object wedged into it... The sheriff's office called in the Arkansas State Police bomb squad, which determined that the cup held a live grenade, Kulesa said.