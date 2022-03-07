Parents drop mask lawsuit against Fayetteville schools

FAYETTEVILLE -- A lawsuit by several parents over Fayetteville Public Schools' mask mandate is being voluntarily dropped.

Jeremy and Melissa Carter, Danna and Ronald Fields, and Julia and Louis Page sued the district in November to end its requirement students wear masks in schools.

Lawyers for the parents filed a one-sentence motion seeking voluntary dismissal in Washington County Circuit Court on Friday. The case was set for a hearing Tuesday morning before Circuit Judge Doug Martin.

Greg Payne, an attorney for the parents, said the move was purely practical.

"We were to make essentially the same legal arguments in the case pending in Washington County as we are to make in front of the Supreme Court on Thursday, a case we hope will resolve the issue of the illegal mask mandates once and for all for all school districts around the state of Arkansas, including Fayetteville," Payne said in email.

Since Fayetteville recently repealed its mask mandate, there was no practical purpose in taking the time and effort to present the case, Payne said.

The lawsuit contended the Fayetteville School Board was never given the authority to issue a student mask mandate and the mask policy violated the fundamental liberties of families under the U.S. and Arkansas constitutions.

Lawyers for the parents argued the district was trying to assert state powers it doesn't possess over health-related matters within the school, without regard for parental consent.

The lawsuit sought an injunction from Martin to prevent the district from exercising its power to enforce a mask mandate.

The School District contended the mask mandate was enacted during a public health emergency and continues to evolve. The district considered public health guidance, which included a universal masking requirement, when it developed the policy in August, according briefs from the school district.

In a follow-up brief, the district further argued it was not seeking to insert itself into the means or manner in which parents raise their children or, more specifically, how they address the transmission of covid-19, if at all, among themselves and their children.

The issue was whether the scope of parents' right to the care, custody and control of their children extends to the circumstances in this particular case -- that is the requirement schoolchildren wear face coverings when the transmission of covid-19, a highly contagious virus, is spreading in significant numbers within the district, according to the district.