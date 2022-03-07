Plants are coming alive

Our first week of great weather had many gardeners chomping at the bit to start gardening. Many of our landscapes have been a bit bare of color the past two months. Now we see flowering quince,





tulip magnolias, camellias,





winter jasmine, mahonias, along with a myriad of daffodils





and other spring bulbs and hellebores.





Some pansies and violas are blooming nicely, but many others still look sad. I decided to do some clean-up and renovation. I tossed many of the sad plants. If I kept them in the ground, they would probably start looking good when I could plant my summer annuals, which would delay those plants getting in the ground. I am not a huge fan of geraniums, but there are some lovely ones out now, so I bought one to give me some instant color.





I also found some nice apricot colored dianthus.





Inside I am using rieger begonias to give me some color.









I planted onions, spinach and lettuce this week,





and cleaned up the other beds preparing for more. I tried to rush and get everything in before the rains, and I am still waiting. It finally cooled off this morning, but it felt like early summer this weekend! I haven't finished pruning, but I did prune some abelia,





panicle hydrangea, my sasanqua camellia, and all the ornamental grasses and half of my roses. I still have a few more to go. I cut off the lingering old flowers on the big leaf hydrangeas to make room for their new growth,





which is moving fast. It felt good to be outside in the garden again. There is still plenty of work to be done. I am ready for some color!