Razorbacks fall to No. 7 in baseball poll

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas fell one spot to No. 7 in this week’s USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll.

The Razorbacks (7-3) went 3-1 last week. Arkansas won 15-3 in a midweek game over Nebraska-Omaha and took two of three games against Southeastern Louisiana on the weekend. Arkansas lost 7-3 in the series opener against the Lions, then won a doubleheader by scores of 4-2 and 11-1.

Fourth-ranked Tennessee and sixth-ranked Oregon State jumped the Razorbacks in this week’s poll.

Arkansas and Tennessee are among seven SEC teams ranked this week. Vanderbilt (2), Ole Miss (3), LSU (9), Florida (10) and Georgia (15) are also ranked this week.

Mississippi State fell out of the poll following a series loss at Tulane, which entered the poll at No. 24 this week.

Arkansas has been ranked in 64 consecutive coaches polls dating to 2017. The Razorbacks have been in the top 10 of 19 consecutive polls.

The coaches poll is the ranking of record for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll, March 7

1. Texas (11-1)

2. Vanderbilt (10-2)

3. Ole Miss (10-1)

4. Tennessee (10-1)

5. Stanford (8-3)

6. Oregon State (9-1)

7. Arkansas (7-3)

8. Notre Dame (8-1)

9. LSU (9-3)

10. Florida (10-3)

11. Texas Tech (10-2)

12. Oklahoma State (6-4)

13. Georgia Tech (10-2)

14. Arizona (9-3)

15. Georgia (9-2)

16. Liberty (10-1)

17. Florida State (7-4)

18. North Carolina (11-1)

19. Virginia (11-0)

20. TCU (8-3)

21. Clemson (11-0)

22. North Carolina State (8-4)

23. Maryland (9-2)

24. Tulane (10-2)

25. UCLA (8-4)

Dropped Out: Mississippi State (15), Miami (23), Sacramento State (25)