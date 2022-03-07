Remember when, Arkansas? First 4 workers with City Year Little Rock did daily jumping jacks at City Hall





In their red jackets and tan trousers, Emily Cook (from left), Dave Moore, Sarah Roberson and Lizeth E. Sanchez were hard to miss in February 2004 as they did jumping jacks in front of Little Rock City Hall.

But they liked that: They wanted to get people talking about the vigor of the organization they were helping to found: City Year Little Rock.

Led by then executive director Kadi Tierney, this small advance team would spend most of 2004 recruiting members and establishing projects for the 15th chapter of City Year, a young adult public-service program then expanding across the nation.

City Year started in Boston in 1988. When Gov. Bill Clinton campaigned for the presidency, Boston's City Year caught his eye. Its members' public-service work served as a model for the AmeriCorps national service program Clinton created in 1993. And it was former President Clinton who swore in the first full, 40-member team for City Year Little Rock in November 2004.

But when this photo was taken Feb. 19, 2004, building the organization was still in early stages. Every morning, corps members lined up for physical training in front of City Hall, the Little Rock River Market or the Clinton library construction site. Afterward, they got a briefing sheet with a quote, an inspirational story and a word of the day.

The definition of the word — for instance, "citizen" — would be read aloud and the members would respond in unison, saying, "Word." Then they piled into a van bound for Baseline Elementary School, where they spent the day tutoring pupils.

Then-Little Rock Mayor Jim Dailey said he was impressed that members wouldn't even jaywalk.

In 2004, every corps member agreed to register to vote, obtain a library card, take a first-aid course and attend personal-finance classes. Each received a weekly stipend of $185, a uniform provided by Timberland Co. and a $4,725 grant that could be used to pay for school or pay off existing school loans.

Today, City Year has chapters in 29 places around the nation. The Little Rock chapter has grown to 45 members who commit to serve 11 months as full-time tutors and mentors in seven public schools. The stipend and other benefits that City Year offers to recruits for the 2022-'23 corps are described at cityyear.org/little-rock.



