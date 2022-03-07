Russian gem trade challenged

Botswana, the world's second-largest diamond producer, is looking to play a more prominent role in the industry as No. 1 producer Russia faces international condemnation following its invasion of Ukraine.

The southern African nation is vying to host a permanent new headquarters and secretariat for the Kimberley Process, which seeks to combat trade in the gems from conflict areas. Income from diamonds has helped Botswana, which was among the world's 25 poorest countries, attain upper-middle income status.

"We have the most to lose if diamonds are badly managed," Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi said. "We have used everything we've got from diamonds for schools, for roads, for medicine, for developing our human resource."

The Kimberly Process was initiated in 2003 by governments, civil -rights groups and industry players to increase transparency and try and eliminate trade in so-called blood diamonds. While it has established a mechanism to trace the origin of the stones, which has curtailed the illicit trade, the U.S. and groups such as Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, have called for it to have a broader mandate and address more wide-ranging issues such as human-rights abuses.

Botswana, which took over the rotating chairmanship of the Kimberly Process plenary from Russia after its last session in November, will go up against China and Austria to host the watchdog's permanent secretariat. It's unclear when the host will be named or when the next Kimberly Process plenary will be held, partly because of the war in Ukraine.

Masisi's administration is monitoring the fighting and the effect it might have on the diamond market. The country held a successful gem auction last month, and doesn't expect the war to have any immediate effect.

Over the longer term, sanctions against Russia could curtail demand for its gems, which would push up prices from stones produced elsewhere, but there is a limit as to how much they can rise before demand tails off, Masisi said.

Most of Botswana's gems are mined by Debswana, a joint venture between the government and Anglo American Plc unit De Beers. A 10-year diamond-sales pact between the government and De Beers expired in 2020, but has been extended until the end of June this year.

Masisi, 59, who has been pushing for the industry to create more jobs and for more diamonds to be cut and polished in his country, said neither he nor De Beers want another extension and are busy negotiating a substantive new deal. It took years to negotiate the last deal, which led to De Beers moving all its diamond selling and sorting staff to Botswana from London.

"We want to get into the whole value chain," said Masisi, who has been in office since 2018. "We want to be the best bearers of knowledge on diamonds in the world."