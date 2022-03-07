Separation of Ukrainian families at borders adds to woes





MEDYKA, Poland -- As the Russian army bears down on Ukraine from the north, south and east, a migration of millions of civilians is gathering over the plains.

But the international border gates are a painful filter, splitting families apart. The Ukrainian government has mandated that men ages 18 to 60 are not allowed to leave the country, so the crowds pouring into Poland, Hungary and other neighboring nations are eerily devoid of men. It is almost exclusively women and young children who pass through the checkpoints after goodbyes. The Ukrainian men, whether they want to or not, turn back to fight.

Some Ukrainian women referred to the separations as "a little death."

Medyka is one such sorting point. A small village on the Poland-Ukraine border's roads are now lined with Ukrainian women and children marching west, bundled against the wind.

While a spurt of nationalism is being celebrated in Ukraine, and young men and their fathers are pouring into military recruitment centers, it is a much different mood at the border. The refugees said they felt cut off not only from their country but also from their families. Overnight, many mothers have become heads of households in a foreign land.

"I still can't believe I'm here," said Iryna Vasylevska, who had just left her husband in Berdychiv, a small town in Ukraine's north.

Now on her own, with two children, 9 and 10, she said she had been so stressed that she had not slept for two days nor had she been able to swallow much food.

"Everything is blocked," she said, holding a shaking hand up to her neck.

Her husband, Volodymyr, sits at home awaiting further instructions from authorities. He sounded sorrowful over the phone about being hundreds of miles from his wife and children, but he insisted, "I feel lighter in my heart knowing they don't hear the sounds of sirens anymore."

Another man, Alexey Napylnikov, who urged his wife and daughter to flee for their safety, said: "This separation is like falling into emptiness. I don't know if I am ever going to see them again."

Under martial law, which was introduced by the Ukrainian government Feb. 24, all men 18 to 60 are forbidden from leaving the country unless they have at least three children or work in certain strategic sectors, such as bringing in weapons. A few men were able to leave when the war first erupted, but very soon after, Ukrainian border guards began searching cars lined up at the frontier and ordering men to stay behind.

Women have stayed behind to fight, as well. But families cannot choose which parent will leave with the children. When asked about this, a Ukrainian official cited the country's military policy, saying that while some women volunteer to serve, they are not legally obliged to do so.

Many refugees said if they expected relief on exiting a war-torn country and stepping across an international border, it had not yet come. Several women said they felt horrible leaving their husbands and their parents in the path of an advancing army.

Iryna Dukhota has been married to her husband for 26 years. But a few days ago, on a gray, windswept morning, with thousands of people rushing around them, the couple stood at the Ukraine-Poland border, lips quivering. After all these years, it was time to say goodbye.

"I told him 'I love you' and 'We will see each other soon,'" Dukhota said.

Now, she says, she does not know when or even if she will see him again.

Dukhota and her husband, like others, moved together out of immediate danger to cities like Lviv, in Ukraine's west, that so far have been spared the relentless bombardment that has pummeled other places.

Even though she is now safe, taken in by a Polish friend, Dukhota said, "There is some sort of sadness inside me."

Some women were dropped off at Lviv's train station to catch a packed train to Poland. Others said their husbands drove them all the way to the border. At the train stations, some women said, there were barricades patrolled by guards to make sure no men were able to leave with them.

Each couple interviewed remembered their last words. Often, a young child was looking up at them, confused, standing between two distraught parents, tears streaming down their faces.

"Please don't worry; everything is going to be OK," were Vasylevska's last words to her husband.

Then she started crying.



