Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Sports Coronavirus iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Smith, North Little Rock punch ticket to title game

by Erick Taylor | March 7, 2022 at 2:00 a.m.
Nick Smith watches a free throw shot by a Fort Smith Northside player on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, during the third quarter of the Charging Wildcats' 77-45 win at Grizzly Arena in Fort Smith. Visit nwaonline.com/220216Daily/ for the photo gallery.

Arkansas basketball signee Nick Smith supplied enough of an offensive punch to send North Little Rock (27-3) back to the state championship game over the weekend.

In a 58-40 victory, Smith finished with 24 points and Oregon signee Kel’el Ware had 17 points, 7 rebounds and 4 blocks for the defending champion Charging Wildcats. They took down their long-time rival Little Rock Central for the third time this season.

On Friday, North Little Rock defeated Springdale 81-40 and Smith had 20 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists.

Corey Washington added 8 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals against the Tigers.

Annor Boateng scored 14 points and Luke Moore had nine points for Central (18-12), which advanced by beating Bentonville West on Friday. The Tigers didn’t have enough left in the tank to beat the No. 1 Charging Wildcats.

Central trailed 14-10 in the second quarter until a Ware dunk started an 8-0 run for North Little Rock.

The Charging Wildcats later led 24-13 at the half but ripped off 13 of the first 16 points of the third quarter to open up a 21-point lead.

Central did manage to close within 46-31 after a three-point play from Daniel Culberson with just over three minutes remaining, but Washington’s alley-oop dunk on the next trip started another 8-0 run that secured the win.

Smith and North Little Rock will face Bentonville in the 6A state title game on Thursday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT