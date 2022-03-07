State Sports Briefs

GYMNASTICS

Arkansas third at Elevate the Stage

The University of Arkansas bounced back from a loss at Alabama on Friday to tie its third-highest season score and place third among SEC rivals Alabama, Auburn and Georgia on Sunday at Elevate the Stage in Huntsville, Ala.

The Crimson Tide won the meet with a score of 198.0, Auburn was second (197.75), the Razorbacks posted a 196.8 and Georgia earned a 196.2. Arkansas also came in third on vault and bars for the day, and the Razorbacks' 49.225 on vault and 49.5 on bars are their second-highest scores all season.

The Razorbacks posted no scores less than 9.85 on bars, with three above 9.9. The rotation featured a 9.95 from Sarah Shaffer, a career high in her sixth year at Arkansas, and she also tied for second place.

Arkansas added another top-three finish with matching 9.9 scores from senior Kennedy Hambrick and freshman Makie Sedlacek to tie for third on vault. Freshman Leah Smith also tied her career high in the all-around with a score of 39.425 that featured personal bests on vault (9.875) and floor (9.9) for fourth place, and Hambrick came in fifth with a 38.5.

MEN'S GOLF

UALR tied for second in Arizona

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock tied for second at the Desert Mountain Collegiate at the Outlaw Course at Desert Mountain Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The Trojans posted a 13-over 877, four shots off the team leader, with junior Magnus Lomholt carding a 1-under 215, one shot off the individual leader, Matthis Besard of Southern Illinois.

Finishing the final few holes of the darkness-suspended round two, UALR ended the second round at 7-over 583 following a 9-over 297 and sitting third among the team field. The Trojans then shot a 6-over 294 over the final 18 holes, sitting tied with Alabama-Birmingham at 13 over for its second runner-up finish of the week.

Michigan captured the team title with a 9-over 873.

Individually, Lomholt finished the second round with a 1-over 73, going even par over the back nine to sit among a six-way tie for 10th. Lomholt shot a 2-under 70 over the final 18 holes, finishing at 2 under over the back nine to finish in a tie for second.

Lomholt was joined in the individual top 10 by Anton Albers, who tied for eighth with a 1-over 217.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Southwest Sporting Goods starts today

One of the premier events in the state is set to get underway today when the third annual Southwest Sporting Goods Classic begins at Bear Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.

Springdale Har-Ber and Jonesboro, who are ranked Nos. 5 and 6 by Baseball America in its Southern Regional rankings, will kick off the two-day event at 4:30 p.m. That game will be followed by Russellville taking on Southside Bee Branch at 7 p.m.

The classic moves to Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock on Tuesday for a pair of contests. Batesville will play Bentonville West at 4 p.m. while Greenbrier will face off against Bryant at 6:30 p.m.

Jonesboro will showcase pitchers Josh Hyneman (senior), Riley Henfling (junior) and Lance Davis (sophomore), along with Har-Ber's Cooper Dossett and Ross Felder who will be on hand in today's opener. All five have either committed or signed with the University of Arkansas. Game 2 is also expected to feature a pair a Razorback commits in Russellville's Colton Sims and Southside Bee Branch's Easton Swofford.

Other Arkansas pledges who are anticipated to be in action include Batesville pitchers Gage Wood and Mark Brissey, Greenbrier pitcher Jordan Huskey and Bentonville West pitcher Aaron Arnold. Also, Bryant pitchers Kade Ruffer, a Purdue commit, and Turner Seelinger, who's headed to perennial junior college power Crowder (Mo.), will also headline Tuesday's showdowns.

-- Erick Taylor

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

All-Arkansas Preps nominations sought

Nominations are now being accepted for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps basketball teams.

There will be a first team and a second team chosen, as well as an underclassmen team (ninth and tenth graders) for both boys and girls. All teams will have five players.

Nominations will be accepted now through March 23.

Season statistics, averages and grade classification should be included with the nominations, along with heights and any other pertinent information that may contribute to a potential selection.

All recommendations can be emailed to ericktaylor@adgnewsroom.com or sent via direct message on Twitter using the handle @ETTaylor79.

-- Erick Taylor