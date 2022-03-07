Storms snap trees, batter houses in Arkansas; damage surveys likely to take several days, forecasters say

Severe storms moved across Arkansas on Sunday night, snapping trees and causing some damage to homes, according to the National Weather Service in North Little Rock.

"Sunday was a spectacle for severe weather as numerous storms tracked through the state," the Weather Service said on its website early Monday. "A long track supercell that originated in Logan county is believed to have spawned at least one tornado if not a few over its track from Logan County to Randolph County."

"From some of the pictures we've seen, there likely was tornado damage," said Justin Condry, a meteorologist with the Weather Service. "We do have reported damage in some places, some areas in Pope County, Sharp County, up near Evening Shade."

The Weather Service is busy today conducting damage surveys, which will help to confirm how many tornadoes there were and how strong they were, according to its website.

Condry said it will likely be Tuesday or Wednesday before those surveys are complete.

Condry said two other storms tracked across multiple Arkansas counties Sunday night. One began in Ouachita and Calhoun counties and tracked to Phillips County. The other went through Boone, Newton and Baxter counties, said Condry.

About 1,142 Entergy Arkansas customers were without power shortly before noon Monday, according to the utility's online outage map. Roughly 1,273 Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas customers were without power, a separate outage map shows.