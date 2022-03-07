Successful students show way to other Hispanics

BENTONVILLE -- They've excelled throughout high school and have navigated the college admissions process.

Now some students are offering -- at no cost -- their knowledge and advice to fellow students who need help with academics and standardized tests.

Gabriel Alvarado, a senior at Bentonville West High School, said he and several of his closest friends decided last year they wanted to give back to the community in which they grew up.

The group especially wanted to help minorities like themselves.

So about a year ago, they launched the Hispanic Excellence Initiative to provide guidance on preparing for the ACT and SAT college entrance exams and tutoring across a number of academic subjects.

"We got the idea to start the organization because our process was kind of long to get to the point where we're at, but we're grateful and we want other people who have English as their second language to excel in school," said Alvarado, 18.

The group also offers students advice on the college application process such as building a competitive application, writing college essays and filling out financial aid applications.

They set up a website promoting their services. It includes a page listing the five team members who run the program and some of their accomplishments.

The team members, besides Alvarado, include four Bentonville High students: Emiliano Garcia-Fuentes, Nicholas Esarte, Nico Fidalgo and Adwaith Sreekumar.

"I think the best way for people to get on board is to show our credibility and what we've done. So that's what we put on our website. We put bios of ourselves and, like, what we've done in high school and all that," Alvarado said.

He said each team member has taken the ACT and the SAT multiple times and received high scores. They've also been successful taking challenging courses while also engaging in extracurricular activities, he said.

They contacted teachers of English as a second language students and asked them to spread the word about the initiative.

That's how Christy Gore, a teacher of English as a second language at West High School, learned about the group's work. West High has about 90 students receiving services through the English as a second language program, she said.

Gore was excited when Alvarado told her about the Hispanic Excellence Initiative.

"Because there's never enough time in the day to get every kid what they need, especially when it comes to tutoring," Gore said.

"Many children of immigrants are uncertain about the college application process because their parents never went through that experience, at least not in America," she said.

Statistics show a wide gap in college education attainment between people of Hispanic origin and other groups. For the years 2015-19, an estimated 16.4% of Hispanics 25 years and older in the United States had attained a bachelor's degree or higher compared to an estimated 32.1% for the U.S. population as a whole, according to Census Bureau American Community Survey data.

About 11% of the Bentonville School District's 18,600 students are Hispanic, according to state data.

So far, about 30 students have participated in the group's tutoring sessions, all conducted via video conferencing. Most have been from Bentonville, but the group also has helped students from Springdale, Conway and Little Rock, Alvarado said.

Emiliano Aguirre, 17, is a junior at Bentonville High School who has sought tutoring from the group. He hopes to attend the University of North Carolina after high school, he said.

He's taken the ACT four times and, with the group's help, has improved his score every time, he said. He plans to take the test at least twice more with hopes of getting at least a 30.

"It did help me," Aguirre said, about the group's ACT preparation sessions. "With (Alvarado), I would go over questions I missed. I was running out of time on the math section, so we worked on that. He taught me strategies on how to go quicker and how to use my time efficiently on the questions."

He said he'd recommend the group to anyone.

Despite the group's name, Alvarado said you don't have to be Hispanic to seek the group's assistance.

Alvarado was born in the United States, but his parents immigrated from Honduras. He entered kindergarten at Elm Tree Elementary School knowing some English, but Spanish was his first language.

Fidalgo, a senior at Bentonville High School, plans to attend Harvard University this fall and study biomedical engineering, he said. He is the son of Argentinian immigrants.

The initiative has been a "very fulfilling endeavor" for him and his friends, Fidalgo said. He enjoys teaching and seeing students build up their self-confidence with the group's help.

"It's really easy to become complacent and just accept your circumstances," Fidalgo said. "I love seeing the resilience in the students themselves to have the initiative to attend a meeting like this. It takes a lot of courage to sign up for a one-on-one with a student you've never met. It takes a lot from them."

Fidalgo figures he'll take a step back from the initiative once he's in college, but still wants to offer his help through tutoring, he said.