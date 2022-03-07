Super Quiz: Pride

1. Proverb: Pride goes before a --------.

2. In zoology, a pride is a group of ----------.

3. The 1942 film "The Pride of the Yankees" was a tribute to this player.

4. "Pride" is a member of this deadly group.

5. What do the letters represent in "LGBT pride"?

6. What character in "Pride and Prejudice" represents pride?

7. A character flaw in Greek tragedy was this, meaning "overbearing pride."

8. Title of "The Lion King 2."

9. William Blake: "The pride of the -------------- is the glory of God."

ANSWERS

1. Fall

2. Lions

3. Lou Gehrig

4. Seven deadly sins

5. Lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender

6. Mr. (Fitzwilliam) Darcy

7. Hubris

8. "The Lion King 2: Simba's Pride"

9. Peacock