We're glad the news side has to explain this to readers. With all the experience our Capitol reporters have with front-page news, they are much better at it. As they prove nearly every day in legislative sessions like these.

For our part, suffice it to say that the Arkansas General Assembly knows the value of a lawyer (so many of them being attorneys themselves). A couple of bills passed a couple of votes late last week to increase the number of prosecutors and public defenders in Arkansas.

Which is notable because, considering how many lawmakers lean starboard in this state, you'd think the prosecuting part would be easy, the public defenders not so much. But bills passed to fund 45 more prosecuting attorneys and 45 more public defenders. As if lawmakers know that everybody deserves a defense, too.

Much of the money will come from the federal bucket, and some from the state's reserve fund bucket. For details, we refer you to the front-page of this newspaper Friday, which includes paragraphs like this:

"Since courts put trials on hold during the pandemic, court-appointed attorneys in Pulaski and Perry counties and across the state saw up to fourfold increases in caseloads, raising concerns about their abilities to meet clients' constitutional rights to adequate counsel."

Some cases have been postponed for years.

Clarke Tucker, a state senator and clear-thinker from Little Rock, said the criminal backlog in Arkansas is at a crisis level because of the pandemic, and the caseloads for both prosecutors and public defenders are too high.

According to Mike Wickline's story: "For example, a public defender in Pulaski County has 574 felony cases, and that's far more cases than a public defender should have, [Tucker] said."

Five-hundred seventy- four. Felony cases. How in the name of the American way can an attorney have 574 felony cases and give each one of them the time and attention needed to prepare an adequate defense?

If these bills are passed, signed, and federal money allocated to actually fund them, then the state could be able to afford dozens more lawyers, on both sides, to thin the caseload(s).

If the state is going to build more jail space--and the state is, and the state should--then the least we can do is make sure that everybody who's occupying a bed there has adequate defense in court. Everybody can still make lawyer jokes, as long as we realize that lawyering is no joking matter.