Tigers strengthen case for NCAA bid

MEMPHIS -- Tyler Harris scored 15 points and Landers Nolley and Lester Quinones added 11 each to lead Memphis to a 75-61 victory over No. 14 Houston on Sunday.

Kyler Edwards led Houston (26-5) with 19 points.

The Tigers won for the 10th time in 11 games and defeated Houston for the second time this season. Memphis (19-9) beat the Cougars 69-59 last month in Houston to snap the Cougars' 37-game home winning streak.

The Tigers finished 13-5 in the American Athletic Conference. The 13 conference wins broke the single-season record for the Tigers, who won 12 in 2013-14.

The Tigers won their third consecutive game against a ranked opponent for the first time since the 2007-08 season, when they reached the national championship game against Kansas.

The strong finish to the season may have earned Memphis an at-large berth in the NCAA tournament. The Tigers have not appeared in the NCAAs since 2014.

"We've put ourselves in a position we should be proud of," Memphis Coach Penny Hardaway said. "We understood what the mission was and our guys carried out the mission."

The Tigers defeated a Houston team that clinched the AAC title for the third time in four seasons last week with a victory over Cincinnati.

"There's no doubt Memphis was NCAA-Tournament worthy today," Houston Coach Kelvin Sampson said.

The Tigers shot 48%, including 47% (7 of 15) from beyond the arc.

After surging to a 20-point halftime lead, Memphis was never challenged in the second half. The closest the Cougars got was 13 points (59-46) with 12:24 to go.

Memphis jumped to an 11-4 lead in the opening five minutes by converting five Houston turnovers into seven points. The Tigers' lead stretched to 14 points (28-14) with eight minutes to go in the first half on Nolley's three-pointer and increased to 22 points (42-20) on Quinones' three-pointer -- following Memphis' eighth steal -- with 3:56 to go.

Memphis senior guard Alex Lomax said the huge, boisterous crowd (17,946) played a role in the fast start of a wire-to-wire victory.

"I feel (Houston) got nervous when they felt the (crowd's) energy," said Lomax, who had five steals. "It was so loud you could feel it in your body. It can make you make a terrible pass."

The Tigers finished with 14 steals, part of a season-worst 20 turnovers by the Cougars.

The Tigers led 49-29 at halftime after shooting 57% and scoring 20 points off turnovers. The Memphis bench contributed 20 points in first half, led by 13 from Harris.

NEBRASKA 74,

NO. 10 WISCONSIN 73

MADISON, Wis. -- Tenth-ranked Wisconsin lost leading scorer Johnny Davis when he was injured on a flagrant foul early in the second half, and the Badgers missed a chance to clinch the Big Ten title outright by falling to Nebraska.

Wisconsin (24-6, 15-5) now must settle for sharing the title with No. 20 Illinois, which beat No. 24 Iowa 74-72 on Sunday night. Illinois will be the top seed in the Big Ten Tournament that begins Wednesday at Indianapolis.

Alonzo Verge Jr. scored Nebraska's last nine points, part of a 12-0 rally in the final minutes.

Davis was hurt when he was fouled on a layup try by Trey McGowens with 17:32 left. Davis went to the locker room and didn't return to the bench, and the Badgers said he was out with a lower body injury.

Davis averages 20.3 points and 8.3 rebounds. He scored 10 before being injured by McGowens, who was ejected.

The Cornhuskers (10-21, 4-16) trailed 71-62 with under six minutes left before their comeback. Verge put them ahead 74-71 with two free throws with 37 seconds left, and finished with 26 points.

NO. 20 ILLINOIS 74,

NO. 24 IOWA 72

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Kofi Cockburn had 21 points and 14 rebounds, and No. 20 Illinois beat No. 24 Iowa to win a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.

The Fighting Illini's hopes for a conference crown were kept alive when Nebraska upset No. 10 Wisconsin earlier Sunday. They didn't let the opportunity go to waste, claiming at least a share of the Big Ten championship for the first time since winning it in 2004 and '05.

Illinois (22-8, 15-5) erased a 15-point first-half deficit, but Alfonso Plummer led the charge back en route to 15 points. Coleman Hawkins added nine points and 11 rebounds.

Iowa (22-9, 12-8) missed five of its first six shots but eventually got on a 13-0 scoring run.

MICHIGAN 75,

NO. 23 OHIO STATE 69

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- DeVante' Jones scored 21 points and Michigan rallied in the second half, wrapping up its up-and-down Big Ten regular season with a win.

Fill-in Coach Phil Martelli guided the Wolverines (17-13, 11-9) as Coach Juwan Howard finished out his five-game suspension for hitting a Wisconsin assistant in a postgame handshake line.

E.J. Liddell recorded 16 points and 13 rebounds for Ohio State (19-10, 12-8).