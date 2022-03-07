UAPB Extension specialist gives community a boost

Using her training and following her passion, Teresa Henson is now enjoying her career as Extension specialist-program outreach coordinator for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences.

"I chose this career path because my undergraduate professor introduced me to outreach education that benefited individuals and families who needed the resources the most," Henson said. "Working under the leadership of my professor exposed me to community projects and internships that sparked me to help others."

Henson began working for UAPB's Cooperative Extension Nutrition program in 2017. She is responsible for providing coordination and leadership for the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP) and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Education (SNAP-Ed).

She leads program staff training and collaborates with other agencies and organizations to promote and coordinate outreach programs.

Her recent projects include organizing and conducting summer youth cooking camps; helping with the 4-H Walmart Healthy Habits nutrition education; working with other 1890 Cooperative Extension professionals to host virtual conferences; helping promote covid-19 resources to audiences in Jefferson County and surrounding counties; and working with the state EFNEP team to provide nutrition training to paraprofessionals.

Before coming to UAPB, Henson worked in several positions for the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture Cooperative Extension Service (CES). The most recent job was as an EFNEP regional program assistant where she provided program oversight to EFNEP program paraprofessionals.

A native of Little Rock, Henson has a master's degree in health education and promotion from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, a Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health certificate, and a bachelor's degree in health sciences from UALR.

In addition to her professor, she said several other individuals have also influenced her career journey, especially in Extension.

"Over my Extension career, I've had, and currently have, mentors who I continue to tap into for words of encouragement, wisdom and guidance," she said. "For example, I still call on Easter H. Tucker, retired interim family and consumer sciences program leader. She was my supervisor while working for U of A CES and UAPB's Cooperative Extension Program. She helped me grow professionally, as a leader and spiritually during my Extension career. She pushed me to serve on committees, apply for leadership academies, conduct presentations and to pursue higher levels of education."

Henson said several aspects about her job inspire her to work.

"I genuinely enjoy providing individuals in the community with the resources and skills they need to help themselves and their families to be healthy," she said. "I also enjoy working with and training my staff by giving them the hands-on knowledge and skills to be competent and confident in what they do."

Henson enjoys seeing the excitement of adult and youth clients when they learn they can go at their own pace to make healthy changes in their lives that make them feel good, knowing it's not a race. The clients see they can take baby steps to a healthy behavior change by utilizing the easy recipes, tips and resources that are provided.

She believes that it is also important to teach by example.

"Before I started working for Extension, I didn't cook much at all, but now I can cook," she said. "I apply what I teach to my staff and clients to my everyday life. I incorporate more foods from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's MyPlate Plan to have balanced, healthy meals, and I exercise, use coupon circulars for my shopping and make shopping lists. If I'm going to teach it, I must lead by example and live it."

Debbie Archer is an Extension associate-communications at the UAPB School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences.