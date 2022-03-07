UAPB men fall despite Milton’s 42 points

Kylen Milton set a single-game scoring record in the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's NCAA Division I era, but it did not help the Golden Lions avoid a season-ending loss in men's basketball.

Milton's 42 points were not enough as Alcorn State University wrapped up the outright Southwestern Athletic Conference regular-season championship with a 100-77 victory on Saturday in Lorman, Miss.

UAPB finished the season 7-23 and 5-13 in the SWAC, good for 11th out of 12 teams. Alcorn State (15-15, 15-4) has won six straight and will be the No. 1 seed in this week's SWAC tournament at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Milton went 3 for 3 on a free-throw trip to top the previous record of 41 set by Martaveous McKnight in 2018. Milton shot 13 for 25 from the floor, including 8 for 14 from 3-point range, and 8 for 11 in free throws.

The overall school scoring record is 70 points by James "Red" Allen in his first collegiate game against the present-day University of the Ozarks in the 1960-61 season. UAPB joined the NCAA Division I level prior to the 1997-98 season from the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.

Dequan Morris had 18 points in his final UAPB game.

Keondre Montgomery scored 21 points off the bench to lead Alcorn State. Lenell Henry added 17 points and 9 rebounds, and Justin Thomas had 11 points and 10 assists.

WOMEN

UAPB 64, Alcorn State 41

In Lorman, Shekinah Rachel scored 15 points off the bench, and the Lady Lions built a 37-23 halftime lead they didn't let the Lady Braves surmount.

Tyeisha Juhan had 13 points, Maya Peat scored 12 and Joyce Kennerson had 10 for UAPB (13-15, 9-9 SWAC), which earned the No. 8 seed in the SWAC tournament and will face Jackson State University on Wednesday.

Tyginae Wright and Kailyn Watkins each scored 8 points for Alcorn State (3-22, 2-16).

SWAC TOURNAMENTS

The pairings for this week's conference tournament at Bartow Arena in Birmingham (all games on streaming channel ESPN+ with the exception of the men's championship on ESPNU):

Men

Wednesday's first round -- (2) Texas Southern vs. (7) Jackson State, 2 p.m.; (1) Alcorn State vs. (8) Prairie View A&M, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's first round -- (3) Southern vs. (6) Grambling State, 2 p.m.; (4) Florida A&M vs. (5) Alabama A&M, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's semifinals -- Texas Southern-Jackson State winner vs. Southern-Grambling State winner, 2 p.m.; Alcorn State-Prairie View winner vs. Florida A&M vs. Alabama A&M winner, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's championship -- 5 p.m.

Women

Wednesday's first round -- (2) Alabama A&M vs. (7) Grambling State, 11 a.m.; (1) Jackson State vs. (8) UAPB, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday's first round -- (3) Alabama State vs. (6) Prairie View A&M, 11 a.m.; (4) Southern vs. (5) Texas Southern, 5:30 p.m.

Friday's semifinals -- Alabama A&M-Grambling State winner vs. Alabama State-Prairie View winner, 11 a.m.; Jackson State-UAPB winner vs. Southern-Texas Southern winner, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday's championship -- 1:30 p.m.