Washington County marriage licenses

Washington County
Feb. 17
Russell Lowell Davis, 64, and Nicol McNee, 51, both of Henderson, Nev.
Melvin John, 21, and Pearl Tatios, 21, both of Springdale
Cody Wayne Jordan, 42, and Leta Marie Darling, 43, both of Fayetteville
Sergio Eduardo Lara Pacheco, 27, and Brigette Iliana Roman, 30, both of Fayetteville
Martin Alberto Leon Segura, 34, and Yenni Estefanni Vega Hernandez, 29, both of Springdale
Dominique Mendoza Martinez, 25, and Jessica Isabel Guevara, 23, both of Springdale
Wesley Allen Shannon, 32, and Toni Marlo Guist, 33, both of Farmington
Arturo Torres, 53, and Maria De Lourdes Saucedo Comparan, 46, both of Springdale
Harold James Vanover Jr, 53, and Joan Annette Dewlen, 55, both of Rogers
Feb. 18
Stephen James Aguilar, 24, and Sophie Caroline Stehben, 23, both of Rogers
Landon Aaron Burkart, 32, Prairie Grove, and Lara Stephanie Burkart, 30, Fayetteville
Sean Riley Coe, 30, and Amanda Eva Hitzemann, 28, both of Springdale
Julie Ann Furlow, 60, and Janet Lee Wilson, 70, both of Ogden
Joshua Shane Holmes, 34, and Amanda Lorine Curry, 38, both of Springdale
Spencer Charles Holt, 21, Springdale, and Hayley Madison Calhoun, 22, Fayetteville
Matthew Leon Howell, 55, Parkville, Mo., and Kathleen Allen White, 52, Fayetteville
Nicholaus Adam Jones, 38, and Amanda Megan Zoellick, 37, both of Fayetteville
Robert Joseph Key, 45, and Toni Latrice Hicks, 29, both of Elkins
Levi Burton Seymour, 39, Pettigrew, and Laura Beth Barnett, 38, Fayetteville
Hector Orlando Trochez Ponce, 43, and Iris Liseth Colindres Ramirez, 45, both of Springdale
Feb. 22
Joe Raymond Aguilar, 26, Brownsville, Texas and Beatriz Garcia, 22, Springdale
Jason Paul Bachman, 51, and Valarie Lynn Patterson, 30, both of Morris, Okla.
Miguel Angel Barroso Anguiano, 30, and Valerie Selena Hernandez, 25, both of Fayetteville
Dominique Vivia Blake, 35, and Erika Nicole Crosby, 31, both of Fayetteville
Ryan Thomas Donahue, 36, West Fork, and Lauren Joyce Cobo, 29, Spencerport, N.Y.
Darrel Eugene Dugger, 27, and Alyssa Janel Smith, 22, both of Stilwell, Okla.
Patrick Zane Geels, 31, and Barbara Jeanne Everhart, 40, both of Fayetteville
Marshall Dennis Goff, 62, and Sandra Diane Givens, 48, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.
Colby Scott Graves, 46, and Michelle Lynn Hahn, 44, both of Jenks, Okla.
Shane Merrell Huff, 49, and Krishna Marlena Reynolds, 48, both of Springdale
Rodrick Jejeri, 31, and Meltina Silk Beasha, 31, both of Springdale
Kody Erik Krummel, 28, and Tanisha Bethany Freeman, 24, both of Elkins
Pablo Adrian Mercado Hernandez, 34, and Jessica Kay Martinez, 31, both of Fayetteville
Forrest Russel Miller, 31, and Vanessa Caroline Castaneda, 33, both of Prairie Grove
Freddie Ralph Moore, 72, and Rhonda Lynn Moore, 66, both of Fayetteville
Patrick James Neal Sr, 42, and Kristina Marie Krajacic, 41, both of Caledonia, Mich.
Jason Lee Pennington, 44, and Deborah Kay Douthit, 50, both of Fayetteville
Julio Miqueas Puac Toc, 31, and Estefania Abigail Menjivar, 25, both of Rogers
Matthew Wayne Rolens, 41, and Nicole Marie Giannakis, 35, both of Springdale
Brian Edward Stockslager, 48, and Tiffany Marie Johnson, 38, both of Fayetteville
Phonexay Thammavong, 42, and Lilly Thammavong, 28, both of Springdale
Blaise Anderson Trichell, 26, and Lauren Maurice Johnson, 25, both of Decatur
Brooke Waggoner Walton, 26, and Paige Michele Roller, 30, both of Fayetteville
Jason Mark Wedel, 39, and Rena Madeline Barnett, 47, both of Fayetteville
Jaceb Levi Williams, 25, and Sarah Nicole Reed, 23, both of Elkins
Feb. 23
Billy Fred Freeman, 26, and Whisper Shea Carrel LeClaire, 28, both of Lincoln
Michael Antonio Picado Delgado, 37, and Perla Yadira Ambris, 35, both of Fayetteville
Feb. 25
Kevin Gene Bohannan, 42, and Jennifer Leaann Wright, 43, both of Springdale
Cahl Garrett Chastain, 23, and Katie Michelle Martin, 22, both of Rogers
Kelvon Antoine David, 27, and Odessa Marah Elie, 27, both of Fayetteville
J Charles Dorsey, 47, and Shara Teresa Thames, 26, both of Bentonville
Ethan Myles Guenther, 21, and Madison Leighann Hartgrave, 23, both of Prairie Grove
Julobar Scott Harris, 27, and Kathlenn Glenna Riklon, 27, both of Springdale
Joshua Allen Hoskins, 21, and Kiersten Elise Cobb, 21, both of Fayetteville
David Jonathan, 48, and Josiena Leem, 36, both of Springdale
Alexander Antonio Munguia Quintana, 22, and Zairashely Malave Gonzalez, 24, both of Springdale
Phillip Michael Riggs, 23, and Jordan Ashley Sumpter, 23, both of Fayetteville
Callen Rowa, 30, and Shelyna Heili Tarbwillin, 28, both of Springdale
Brandon Lee Scott41, and Jennifer Necole Little, 43, both of Springdale
Jessuan Dabriel Sosa, 40, and Erendira Luviano, 33, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.
Quinton Joshua Spradlin II, 37, and Ingris Patricia Almengor Bamaca, 37, both of Huntsville
Feb. 28
Belal Mohamed Abdelnaby Abdelmaksoud, 28, and Margarita Castaneda Gutierrez, 42, both of Springdale
Albert Carabajo, 27, and Christina Jayne Abbott, 29, both of Fayetteville
Yagel David Chernia, 32, and Megan Elizabeth Turner, 35, both of Fort Smith
Axton Skylor Emery, 31, and Anna Lea Deatherage, 32, both of Lincoln
Dean Gary House, 22, and Haylee Nikole Griggs, 20, both of Fayetteville
Hongyong Li, 50, and Lijun Ding, 45, both of Fayetteville
Sampill Lorenzo, 27, and Erleen Rechim, 33, both of Springdale
Daniel Allen Martin, 28, and Daphney Marie Marcum, 32, both of Lincoln
Kyle Christopher Pepper, 34, and Emilee Ann Block, 20, both of Fayetteville
Juan Molina Rivas, 70, and Maria Jesus Hernandez, 68, both of Springdale
March 1
Trevor Lane Bright, 33, Hydro, Okla., and Gwen Katherine Olson, 31, Ada, Okla.
Andrew Christopher Burns, 36, Fayetteville, and Anna Marie Couch, 21, Elkins
Ronald Richard Chouinard Jr, 47, and April Lynn Ridenoure, 33, both of Fayetteville
John Ray Davis Jr, 28, and Amanda Shelia Dunkleman, 24, both of Fayetteville
Joshua Eric Hale, 33, and Lauren Elizabeth Ross, 32, both of Elkins
Justin Edward Kramer, 42, and Jennifer Nicole Milam, 37, both of Fayetteville
Harley Ryan Logsdon, 44, and Misty Dailing, 46, both of Fayetteville
Garrett Kent Rice, 26, and Kelsey Nicole Kempson, 25, both of Springdale
Justin Randall Watson, 23, and Faith Alexis Callantine, 22, both of Springdale
David Nathan Whitworth, 22, and Gabrielle June Wilson, 23, both of Fayetteville
March 2
Alfredo Eduardo Benavides, 23, and Kaley Lynae Anderson, 21, both of Farmington
Dalton Wayne Cuzick, 22, and Racie Mae Cook, 20, both of Fayetteville
Bobby Lee Ray Easter, 22, and Gabriele Neoma Doyel, 21, both of Springdale
Jose Delfino Hatten, 40, and Maria Yesenia Belen Diaz Villanueva, 26, both of Fayetteville
James Fernando Karas, 43, and Hilary Elizabeth Youngblood, 29, both of Fayetteville
Casey Benjiman Moss, 31, and Candace Leone Cantrell, 37, both of Winslow
Kathryn Marie Self, 23, and April Marye Lewis, 29, both of Springdale
Vontarius Antonio Laeddie Ware, 22, and Fabiola Anais Ruiz Palacio, 20, both of Springdale