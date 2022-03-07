Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Feb. 22

Central Junior High School

2811 W. Huntsville Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Hot water sanitizing warewashing machine is reaching hot temperatures of 153 degrees. Hot water sanitation shall occur at 165 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Childers-Knapp Elementary School

2634 Oriole St., Springdale

Critical violations: Dish washing machine temperature in food contact surfaces is 148.6 degrees. Thermo-label strips did not change color when passing through the machine.

Noncritical violations: None

Harps Deli-Bakery

319 E. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove

Critical violations: Chicken strips at 114 degrees and chicken livers at 115 degrees in hot hold case. Sausage burritos temping at 98 degrees in the hot hold display on a rack. Ambient temperature in the cake and cookie display case was 44 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Wet cloth was not stored in a sanitizing solution. The breading bin lid was damaged and repaired with duct tape. The fryer vents have a buildup of debris.

Mariachi's Grill & Cantina

4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Space 1790, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Raw beef is stored above mushrooms. Container with cut lemons are stored in ice used in beverages.

Noncritical violations: It was identified that facility does not have at least one employee with supervisory responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service who has obtained certification as a certified food protection manager. There is no verifiable document about employees being informed about their responsibility to report health issues. No signage or written procedures for cleanup of bodily fluid release events. VAC pack of raw fish (salmon and tuna) is thawed without removing from package. Prep tables lack a thermometer or refrigerator thermometer. Ice scoops is touching ice, beverage equipment. Walk-in freezer has ice accumulation around door, it is not possible to close the door, and there is accumulation of ice on the floor. Door of walk-in cooler lacks repair. Shelves and plastic protection in fan (walk-in cooler) have a buildup of food residue.

Neal's Cafe

806 N. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Hamburger patties on a refrigerator by the hand-washing station were stored above tomatoes.

Noncritical violations: Food establishment has no information posted for employees on how to clean up bodily fluid release events. The can opener knife has food residue on the surface.

Red Kite Coffee

7058 W. Sunset Ave., Suite 1A, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No employees have taken the training for food safety manager. No information is posted for employees regarding cleanup of bodily fluid release events. Milk temping at 48 degrees in the refrigerator and should be kept cold at 41 degrees or below.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Feb. 22 -- Eureka Pizza, 826 N. Leverett St., Fayetteville; Springdale Early Learning Academy, 2920 American St., Springdale; Walmart Food Store, 660 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville