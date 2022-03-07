What was Putin thinking?

Just a few weeks after the 30th anniversary of the breakup of the Soviet Union, Vladimir Putin took his most dramatic step yet to try to put it back together.

Lest we forget, this is a fellow who claimed that that breakup was the "greatest geopolitical tragedy of the 20th century." It wasn't the loss of communism that he lamented, but the Romanov Empire that the Bolsheviks had preserved, expanded and put in overalls.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine may be over by the time this sees print; perhaps because of peace negotiations conducted under the Russian gun (in which Ukraine pledges to remain outside NATO, a post-Cold War version of Finland) or maybe because, as some signs indicate, a clearly overrated new Russian army failed to overcome Ukrainian resistance on the battlefield (which would be a well-deserved humiliation indeed).

But what has already been done -- the kind of old-school, naked aggression committed by one country against a neighboring country -- hasn't been done in Europe since Hitler. and any effort to understand why Putin did it has to begin with that nostalgia for lost empire (and status and power).

John Paul Vann reputedly said during the Vietnam War that "Security may be 10 percent of the problem or it may be 90 percent but, whichever it is, it's the first 10 percent or the first 90 percent."

Simply substitute Ukraine for security when it comes to Putin and his project to reacquire what Russian nationalists call the "near abroad."

The question remains, however: Why now? More precisely, if we assume, as seems reasonable, that Putin planned to act toward Ukraine as he is now acting at some point, why did he pick this point rather than four or five years ago or four or five years from now?

The answer most likely is that he saw opportunity in the form of a weak, feckless opponent in the White House (and not much stronger ones in Berlin and other NATO capitals).

It is sometimes painful to be prophetic, but only a few months back, after Afghanistan, I wrote that "Biden and his minions think it's only about news cycles, diverting blame to the usual suspects (Donald Trump) and spinning a narrative (the disaster wasn't our fault, but it still turned out great anyway). ... But does anyone truly believe that it will fool Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping or the mullahs in Iran, who have seen something that very much interests them?"

When sufficient time passes for more authoritative accounts of the invasion of Ukraine to be pieced together, the hunch is that the first chapters won't be about Ukraine or even Russia, but Afghanistan, in the same way any treatment of Hitler's Anschluss of Austria or the absorption of the Sudetenland would begin with his reoccupation of the Rhineland.

Putin invaded because he felt he could get away with it, that he could withstand whatever economic sanctions came his way and that Biden and minions would eventually content themselves with giving lectures about "diversity, equity and inclusion" in whatever puppet regimes the Russians set up.

Again, wars happen not primarily because of would-be aggressors (they always are there), but because those entrusted with deterring them are perceived by those would-be aggressors as weak and easy to take advantage of.

Ukraine also reminds us that greater power, such as that which the United States and its allies clearly possess, doesn't really matter if the issue (Ukraine) matters more to the weaker party (Russia), and those situational realities are fully known by both sides.

Indeed, it is likely that Putin came to increasingly see America as comparable to a French Third Republic that held out to victory for over four years in World War I but was so politically weak and divided that it fell in just six weeks in World War II.

Putin could have been forgiven for assuming that the woke left which controls the Biden administration would have no interest in running any risks or bearing any burdens, let alone fighting on behalf of, the interests of a racist, sexist America that it thoroughly despises, while an increasingly isolationist/populist right (in a throwback to the 1930s) wouldn't think there was anything outside America's borders worth fighting for (expressed in the stupid messaging that Ukraine doesn't matter, and that America's choices are purely binary in nature -- either go to war or do nothing in response to what Putin has done).

Mortality, in the sense of Putin's age, not just Biden's, might also be factored in. At even a spry 69, Putin has only so many years left to fashion his legacy and restore to Russia that which he believes was stolen from it. He has been in power since Dec. 31, 1999, and almost certainly assumes that the project of imperial reconstruction coincides precisely with his longevity. He might now be in more of a hurry, more willing to take greater risks than the Putin of 15 years ago.

So take a long-standing revanchist agenda. Couple it with a sense of opportunity flowing from perceptions of the other side's weakness. Throw in a mortality clock that is beginning to tick louder.

And you get what we have seen in Ukraine.

Freelance columnist Bradley R. Gitz, who lives and teaches in Batesville, received his Ph.D. in political science from the University of Illinois.